Skygazers in Leeds may be in for a treat tonight (April 24) as the Northern Lights are set to be visible once again after some parts of the UK were dazzled by a stunning display last night (April 23). The Aurora Borealis are caused due to a severe geomagnetic storm and while it did not pose a threat to Earth, it produced a spectacular light display across regions of the UK.

Thousands of people as far south as Cornwall had a front-row seat last night (April 23) as the vibrant colours of the Aurora Borealis dazzled the night sky, with high levels of magnetic activity reported around the British Isles.

AuroraWatch UK, a page run by astronomers at the University of Lancaster, has issued a "red alert" as of 7:54 am BST, meaning aurora sightings across the UK are considered to be likely. The statement added that the weather forecast is better for Monday and tonight may be the best opportunity to get a good view of the Northern lights.

The Met Office also confirmed the news in a statement that read: “In Scotland and northern England you may be able to spot the #Aurora Borealis tonight, though there will be too much cloud for most.”

Northern Lights Edinburgh: Aurora Borealis could be visible again in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

How to see the Northern Lights in Leeds

Skygazers go to the most northern areas of the world to witness the Aurora Borealis, such as Iceland and Norway. However, they are not rare in the UK as they are frequently seen in Scotland and certain parts of Northern England.

To have the best chance of seeing the Northern Lights experts always recommend that stargazers should consult their weather forecast and set up camp somewhere far away from the light pollution of towns and cities. You also need clear conditions, and to find a dark part of your area to get a good view of them.

Leeds Weather forecast

The Met Office predicts Monday (April 24) to feel cold with occasional showers and bright spells. Tonight there could be light winds and a widespread frost so make sure you wrap up warm if you’re heading out to see the Northern Lights.

