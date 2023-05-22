National Lottery is urging players in Leeds to check their tickets as one lucky player who entered the draw on April 29 has won £1,054,214 - but is yet to come forward. However, the National Lottery has now revealed the location the ticket was bought to help track down the newly-made millionaire.

The missing player matched all six balls as well as the all important bonus ball. The winning numbers were 12, 31, 35, 41, 44 and 56 while the bonus ball was 59.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw. The lucky ticket holder has until the end of October to come forward.

National lottery is on the hunt for an unclaimed millionaire

National Lottery: Where was unclaimed ticket bought?