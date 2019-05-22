Morrisons supermarket burger named the best in the UK

Supermarkets across the nation are constantly battling to be crowned the best for their produce - and now a Morrisons burger has been named the best supermarket burger in the UK.

The Best British Beef Burger

A Morrisons burger has been named the best supermarket burger in the UK (Photo: Morrisons)

Morrisons’ ‘The Best British Beef Burger’ held up to its name, claiming top prize in BBC Good Food’s Summer Taste Awards.

A variety of supermarket burgers were blindtasted by judges, but the Morrisons burger received top marks for its juiciness, high quality meat and taste.

Where can I get this burger?

The Best British Beef Burgers are available both online and in Morrisons stores nationwide.

The burgers cost £3 for a pack of two, and are currently included in the ‘two packs for £5’ offer across the Morrisons summer food range.

Joshua Brockbank, Burger Buyer at Morrisons, said, “We’re really proud of our burgers which have been created with British ingredients.

“Adding bone marrow gives the burger a rich and juicy flavour and we’re confident our customers will love them.”

Plastic-free initiative

Outside of the burger aisle, Morrisons is also helping to lead the way in the reduction of the amount of plastic supermarkets use, with their recent introduction of plastic-free fruit and veg sections.

These sections allow shoppers to pick up loose fruit and veggies and either take them through the checkout loose or put them in Morrisons recyclable paper bags.

This implementation comes after ten-month trial in three Morrisons stores, where the amount of loose fruit and veg bought by customers increased by an average of 40 per cent.

The supermarket now hopes to see a similar result across other stores, which could potentially save an estimated three tonnes of plastic a week.

These loose fruit and veg sections will be rolled out in 60 Morrisons stores during the course of 2019.