One of the co-owners on the The Sunday Times’ list of biggest taxpayers in the country also owns part of Ossett Brewery near Wakefield.

The research shows that the UK’s biggest taxpayer was Moscow-born billionaire Alex Gerko, who contributed more than £487 million to Britain’s public finances in just 12 months. His London-based firm, XTX Markets, which the mathematician founded in 2015, handles about $300 billion worth of trades a day and paid a £1.3 billion dividend in March last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second on the list are the Coates family members behind gambling giant Bet365, followed by the owner Speedo, Kickers and Berhaus Stephen Rubin, who contributed over £3.9 million. Also included in the top 100 is Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling, musician Sting and JD Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin.

The co-founders of BJSS, which is situated on Whitehall Quay, were included on the list of the UK's biggest taxpayers.

Appearing on the list for the first time as joint entrants at number 68 are Andrew Vincent and Mark Hunter, who set up Leeds software firm BJSS together and each paid approximately £18.5 million in tax. The duo set up the company in 1993 and it has gone on to provide software and other IT services to the likes of Barclays, the BBC, Waitrose and the NHS.

According to the Tax List, Mr Hunter also part owns Yorkshire-based Ossett Brewery.