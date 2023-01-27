The Sunday Times Tax List 2023: Leeds duo who set up software firm including part-owner of Ossett Brewery among UK's top 100 taxpayers
Two men who set up a Leeds-based software firm have been named among the UK’s top 100 highest tax payers.
One of the co-owners on the The Sunday Times’ list of biggest taxpayers in the country also owns part of Ossett Brewery near Wakefield.
The research shows that the UK’s biggest taxpayer was Moscow-born billionaire Alex Gerko, who contributed more than £487 million to Britain’s public finances in just 12 months. His London-based firm, XTX Markets, which the mathematician founded in 2015, handles about $300 billion worth of trades a day and paid a £1.3 billion dividend in March last year.
Second on the list are the Coates family members behind gambling giant Bet365, followed by the owner Speedo, Kickers and Berhaus Stephen Rubin, who contributed over £3.9 million. Also included in the top 100 is Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling, musician Sting and JD Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin.
Appearing on the list for the first time as joint entrants at number 68 are Andrew Vincent and Mark Hunter, who set up Leeds software firm BJSS together and each paid approximately £18.5 million in tax. The duo set up the company in 1993 and it has gone on to provide software and other IT services to the likes of Barclays, the BBC, Waitrose and the NHS.
According to the Tax List, Mr Hunter also part owns Yorkshire-based Ossett Brewery.
The Tax List rankings include corporation tax, dividend tax, capital gains tax, income tax and payroll taxes as well as gambling and alcohol duties, according to the most recently filed company accounts by January 15.