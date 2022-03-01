The issues started at around 8am this morning with thousands of people struggling to log in to their NatWest and RBS accounts.

This comes just weeks after NatWest announced 32 bank closures across the UK in a switch to relying on online services.

The list of closures affects NatWest banks in Headingley and Leeds Victoria, as well as a Royal Bank of Scotland on Park Row.

Further closures include sites in Essex, Manchester and several in London - including the Royal Bank of Scotland branch in NatWest’s London headquarters.

In response to the online banking crash, NatWest and RBS customers are being greeted with a message on both apps that reads: "We're sorry, some kind of error has occurred when trying to establish a connection between your device and ourselves.

"Please close the app and try again."

Customers have been contacting NatWest on social media this morning, as millions of people across the UK received their February pay.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We are aware that some of our customers are experiencing difficulties accessing the mobile banking app and we apologise for any inconvenience.

”We are working to fix this problem as quickly as possible.”