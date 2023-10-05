Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NS&I Premium Bonds October 2023 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds October draw.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 5th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
There are 196 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with one lucky winner taking home £100,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds October draw, as one lucky winner from Leeds has taken home £100,000.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds October draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the October draw:

  • 426LW334241 - £100,000
  • 451SB415524 - £50,000
  • 262FN146319 - £25,000
  • 492QN735550 - £25,000
  • 242JY135814 - £25,000
  • 237FP037783 - £25,000
  • 444ZW214995 - £25,000
  • 299CL117306 - £25,000
  • 337RZ170792 - £25,000
  • 302SC312944 - £10,000
  • 409VE569588 - £10,000
  • 500LS570191 - £10,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.

