National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds November draw.

There are 177 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with one lucky winner taking home £50,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds November draw, as one lucky winner from Leeds has taken home £50,000. Photo: Marisa Cashill.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds November draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the November draw:

524GL748200 - £50,000

79VY131564 - £25,000

214CP744886 - £25,000

297VX822331 - £25,000

290JA960343 - £25,000

545LC508833 - £25,000

177MX252613 - £25,000

530EG510681 - £10,000

533AC084733 - £10,000

539MK914405 - £10,000

367GT691152 - £10,000

495ZL309476 - £10,000

512RR606834 - £10,000