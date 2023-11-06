NS&I Premium Bonds November 2023 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are 177 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with one lucky winner taking home £50,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
NS&I Premium Bonds November draw: Winning numbers in Leeds
Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the November draw:
- 524GL748200 - £50,000
- 79VY131564 - £25,000
- 214CP744886 - £25,000
- 297VX822331 - £25,000
- 290JA960343 - £25,000
- 545LC508833 - £25,000
- 177MX252613 - £25,000
- 530EG510681 - £10,000
- 533AC084733 - £10,000
- 539MK914405 - £10,000
- 367GT691152 - £10,000
- 495ZL309476 - £10,000
- 512RR606834 - £10,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.