National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds January draw.

There are 192 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with two lucky winners taking home £50,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds January draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the January draw:

532YP852602 - £50,000

543AW079633 - £50,000

175ZP534186 - £25,000

540QJ041867 - £25,000

524QD896559 - £10,000

523XD430419 - £10,000

514ZG161004 - £10,000

491XD944025 - £10,000

377JB376381 - £10,000

1LD890565 - £10,000

414VG804186 - £10,000

495XQ048553 - £10,000