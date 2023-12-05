NS&I Premium Bonds December 2023 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds
There are 170 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with two lucky winners taking home £50,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the December draw:
- 384XP460703 - £50,000
- 248PQ752574 - £50,000
- 423JA698904 - £25,000
- 506VM772936 - £25,000
- 363XW425809 - £25,000
- 502FK656948 - £10,000
- 308DY038516 - £10,000
- 485YK301920 - £10,000
- 301BC359417 - £10,000
- 473HC615992 - £10,000
- 505CM902530 - £10,000
- 332XK102783 - £10,000
- 159HR941230 - £10,000
- 491QX863722 - £10,000
- 406RV406813 - £10,000
- 269DN014603 - £10,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.