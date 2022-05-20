Topping the list is French-born entrepreneur Tony Murray, who is worth £2.53bn after an increase in wealth of £230m this year.

Murray owns the Leeds-based fire protection business London Security, as well as the heating and air-conditioning equipment hire company Andrew Sykes Group.

Lord Kirkham, pictured at Adwick Le street, Doncaster. Picture by Simon Hulme

The Yorkshire millionaire turned 102 years old this year, making him the oldest person on the Sunday Times Rich List.

Following swiftly behind Murray is American businessman Robert Miller, who founded the Hong Kong-based travel retailer DFS Group.

Mr Miller owns Gunnerside Estate in Yorkshire, one of the largest sporting estates in Britain, and is worth £2.2bn after an increase of £200m to his family's fortune.

Andy Currie and Lord Kirkham, both born in Doncaster, also feature among the seven billionaires in the north’s Rich List.

Currie weighs in with an impressive wealth of £2.118bn, all thanks to his chemical and energy company Ineos.

The Right Honourable Lord Kirkham is one of South Yorkshire’s richest men with £1.14bn; previously the chairman of sofa retailer DFS, Kirkham is now a shareholder in Iceland supermarkets and has invested in a Whitby chain of fish and chip shops.

William Morrison and Eleanor Kernighan, linked to Morrisons supermarkets, also saw their wealth increase this year by £286m, leaving them with £927m.

This year chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty also made the list for the first time with their joint £730m fortune.

Last month, it was revealed that Ms Murty had non-dom status, which typically applies to someone who was born overseas and spends much of their time in the UK but still considers another country to be their permanent residence or “domicile”.

It has been estimated Ms Murty’s non-dom status could have saved her £20 million in taxes on dividends from her shares in Infosys, an Indian IT company founded by her father.

She later agreed to pay UK taxes on her worldwide income.