Free money information sessions to prevent people from losing their home

Local mental health charity and national housing and homelessness charity team up to offer free information session to help those struggling with their finances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local mental health charity, Leeds Mind, is proud to be hosting money information sessions from national housing and homelessness charity, Shelter.

The session aims to build financial confidence and awareness, to improve the financial wellbeing of people struggling with housing. Ultimately, the work aims to prevent more people from losing their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer comes off the back of Leeds Mind’s work in financial wellbeing, and acknowledges the link between mental health and money.

A wallet with some notes and coins

The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute cites that “almost one in five (18%) people with mental health problems are in problem debt. People experiencing mental health problems are three and a half times more likely to be in problem debt than people without mental health problems (5%).”

Run by Shelter volunteers, the session will include: tips on how to boost income; signposting to organisations that have resources that can help with debt and housing difficulties; and handout information to take away.

There are three opportunities to attend the session, which will be running in Kirkstall: Thursdays at 1pm, 5th June, 12th June and 19th June. Each session will cover the same information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Foster, Service Lead for WorkPlace Leeds, said: “We’re really pleased to be hosting these much-needed sessions from Shelter. It’s come in response to an increased demand we’ve seen at Leeds Mind for support around financial wellbeing.

A man in a mental health support session

“Throughout the Cost of Living crisis, we’re hearing more and more people talk about how their money is having an impact on their mental health (and vice versa). This is a great way to be able to offer people the support they want and need.”

The sessions are open to anyone in Leeds, with no postcode restrictions. It’s suitable for people who are in any form of rented or mortgaged accommodation and who are struggling to meet essential payments such as rent or mortgage.

This session is not suitable for people who are currently homeless. If people are in this situation they can call the Shelter helpline on 0808 800 4444for advice. They may also want to look at the advice pages on the Shelter website: https://england.shelter.org.uk/housing_advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lu Küster, Corporate Volunteering Officer for Shelter, added: "We know how much of an impact that money worries and housing insecurity can have on people's mental wellbeing. This work aims to prevent people from losing their home. It makes perfect sense for us to work together with Leeds Mind and blend the two areas of expertise; theirs in mental health and wellbeing with ours in defending the right to a safe home.

Küster added: “We’re also planning future sessions in other areas of Leeds hosted by other organisations, for example, Better Leeds Communities and Belle Isle Tenant Management, so keep your eyes peeled for those.”

Those interested in attending a session should email [email protected] or call 0113 305 5800. The same contact details can be used for any questions.