Planned strike action by more than 40 staff members at the National Coal Mining Museum will go ahead this week after managers failed to provide an improved pay offer in talks, says UNISON today (Monday).

The four week strike will take place from Wednesday, August 20 to Sunday, September 14 and will affect all underground tours at the Overton attraction.

Originally, the union shared that staff are angry managers went back on an agreed salary rise of either 5 per cent or £1 an hour – whichever was higher.

Because of this, the union met with museum bosses through an arbitration service, Acas, on Friday, hoping a revised figure could be agreed to put to staff, which could suspend any industrial action.

However, the union stated that museum's management turned up with an “inferior offer to the one put forward at a previous meeting”.

Managers proposed an uplift of 80p an hour or 5 per cent for all workers, whichever is the greater.

Today, it was confirmed by the union that the strike will go ahead, as intended.

UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Rianne Hooley said: “When museum managers said they wanted Acas talks, it seemed as though they were keen to resolve the dispute and show staff they're valued.

“Instead, they’ve come back with a proposal that's worse. It’s a clear demonstration of how little managers value staff.

“These aren't highly-paid workers. Mine guides typically earn around £12.86 an hour, and many staff are on £12.60 per hour, not much more than the minimum wage. All too often they're struggling to make ends meet.

“If museum managers actually care about their staff, they’ll improve the offer. UNISON is happy to meet right away to resolve this. That would allow families to enjoy the museum and its facilities throughout the summer holidays.

“But until they are willing to do so, staff have no option but to strike.”

The Coal Mining Museum will remain open to visitors throughout the strike.

Ahead of the planned action, a spokesperson for the National Coal Mining Museum said: “We are saddened to announce that, following further negotiations with UNISON, industrial action, largely affecting our Underground tours, is confirmed to take place from Wednesday, August 20 to Sunday, September 14

"After serious consideration, mindful of the wellbeing of our wider workforce and our visitors, the museum proposed an increased offer to all staff of 80p per hour or 5 per cent, whichever is the greater. This equates to a pay rise of over 6 per cent for many and is much higher than pay settlements in the public sector including police, local government, schools and other museums.

“This increased offer was rejected by UNISON.

"The union refused to share our revised offer with their members to see if they wished to accept it.

“As a charitable organisation, the museum, which relies on external funding and donations, continues to face considerable financial pressures.

“We hope UNISON will reconsider their position. We remain committed to working closely with union representatives in the hope of a resolution.

"During this period, the Museum will remain open and continue to share the important history of coal mining with our visitors.

"Although our Underground Tours will not be running throughout the industrial action, there will still be lots to see and do including a full programme of activity and entertainment..