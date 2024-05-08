First-Time Buyer budgets climb in Leeds amidst battle to jump onto the housing ladder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Provided by leading new homes property website, newhomesforsale.co.uk, this latest data has revealed that the average budget for First-Time Buyers in Leeds now stands at £229,250, being a 7.96 per cent increase on the £212,353 budget recorded in Q1 2023.

The website, which lists nine new build developments located in and around Leeds, has also confirmed that First-Time Buyers have accumulated an average deposit of £24,935 being 10.88 per cent of their target property purchase price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aside from meeting the 10 per cent deposit required by many mortgage lenders, this increase in budget enables First-Time Buyers in Leeds to purchase a property slightly below the average UK property price of £282,000.

Laneside in Leeds by Persimmon Homes

Discussing this latest data, Vernon Pethard, Founder and Director of newhomesforsale.co.uk said: “It’s no secret that the housing market is proving more and more challenging for First Time Buyers, where they now have to battle against volatile mortgage rates without any form of support scheme, like the previous Help to Buy Government initiative.

However, this latest data shows that although it is taking longer to get onto the property ladder, with the average First Time Buyer now in their mid 30s, they are able to purchase a higher value home in a more desirable location - like Leeds - as a result, which will certainly benefit long-term.”

Established in 1998, New Homes for Sale features over 2,400 developments from national house builders, housing associations and estate agents from across the UK and has established an unrivalled position within the new build sector.