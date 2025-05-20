Beat the energy price hike: Smart ways to save on your bills

Following a month coined as ‘Awful April’, homeowners have been told of ways to cut down on bills.

With budget-conscious Britons unsure what this could mean for their bank accounts, savings experts from Quotezone.co.uk are sharing ways households can cut down on energy bills.

The experts say staying on top of energy use this spring and summer could help households save more than £172 a year, and could help them better manage their outgoings.

While checking different energy tariffs and exploring different payment options could also lead to savings. Comparing energy prices on a regular basis could help households find cheaper deals and save £300 on their annual bills.

The warning comes after Ofgem announced that the energy price cap will rise to £1,849 between 1 April and 30 June, a 6.4% increase from the previous cap of £1,738.

For the average household using a typical amount of gas and electricity, this means the annual bill will increase by £111, or around £9.25 a month.

With continually rising costs, people are starting to keep a much closer eye on energy usage and that should be no different throughout the warmer months. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero recently published statistics that revealed in summer 2024, 84% of people surveyed said they gave a lot or a fair amount of thought to saving energy in the home.

Quotezone.co.uk energy comparison expert Helen Rolph said: “Saving money on energy bills isn’t just something to think about through the winter. Spring is the ideal time to prep your house and your finances, finding savings and making improvements where possible.

“Along with maintaining energy-saving habits, savvy shoppers should be shopping around for better deals as comparing energy prices could help you save up to £300 annually.

“Check your tariff to make sure you aren’t overpaying, as the difference between fixed and variable tariffs can be confusing. If you’re ever in any doubt then your supplier is there to help, so make sure you discuss all of the options available to you, and don’t be afraid to haggle on the price with your existing supplier.

“Due to rising costs and increased energy prices, more people than ever are keeping a closer eye on their energy use, to help reduce waste and build savings.

“Simple adjustments you can make around the home as we head into summer could help produce long-term savings, such as leaving curtains open longer for natural light and heat from the sun's rays, ditching the tumble dryer and even swopping out hot meals for cold on warmer days to avoid using the oven. Now is the perfect time to start thinking about the energy-saving habits you can follow in the months ahead.”

Quotezone.co.uk’s tips for lowering energy bills throughout summer:

Maintain energy-saving habits

LED bulbs are an excellent way to lower energy consumption. Compared to traditional light bulbs, LED light bulbs use roughly 75% less energy and have a longer lifespan. In the UK, lighting accounts for 15% of a typical household’s electricity bill. If the average UK household replaced all of their bulbs with LEDs, it could save approximately £40 a year on bills.

Avoiding the tumble dryer is another great way to cut costs. At an average electricity cost of 29p per kWh, depending on the type of dryer you have, the average cost per cycle ranges from 63p to £1.54. This means, if you can cut your drying by one load each week, you could save up to £80 per year.

Leaving appliances on standby could also be quietly adding to your bills. Over the course of a year, households in the UK could save £45 by switching appliances off standby, while turning off lights in rooms that aren’t being used could save households £7 per year.

By adopting and maintaining energy-saving habits like these, households could save up to £172 a year on bills.

Compare energy prices regularly

Comparing energy prices is a great way to save costs, it could save you £300 annually as tariffs and deals can change frequently. When it comes to comparing energy prices there are two main factors you should consider. Cost per kilowatt hour (kWh) and the standing charge. Suppliers offering cheap gas and electricity per kilowatt hour could have higher standing charges, so it’s important to look at both factors when comparing energy prices to make sure you are getting the best deal available.

Check your tariff

There are a number of different tariffs available when it comes to energy plans, but the main two are often a variable rate tariff or a fixed rate tariff. It’s important to understand what kind of tariff works best for your household and which gives you the better deal. Regular comparison of energy prices also becomes useful if you're on a standard variable tariff or your fixed deal has ended, as you may be paying more than necessary.

Fixed-price deals are not affected by the energy price cap rising, as prices are typically fixed for a period of 12 to 18 months. However, if the energy price cap was to lower during the fixed-price period, you could be stuck at a higher price or have to pay a penalty to get out of your deal. If you’re unsure on what tariff is best for you, you can speak with your supplier about the available options. Note the date when your contract is due to end to avoid slipping onto a higher tariff. You want to give yourself plenty of time to shop around and negotiate a competitive deal.

Check payment options

The way you pay your energy can affect how much you are charged, so it is recommended to speak with your supplier about the options available to you. Payment options can often be relatively flexible – regular monthly or quarterly payments normally come with a discount so can be more affordable. Typically, a monthly direct debit payment can be more manageable as it should spread the cost of your energy over time. Just be careful to regularly check your overall balance to make sure you’re not over or underpaying – as the latter could build up unexpected debt. Some suppliers offer payment plans and seasonal saver options, to help you build up some savings across the cheaper summer months, to support your larger winter bills, so best to chat through your options.

Be organised

Doing your homework beforehand can be crucial in helping you to prepare for upcoming bills and comparing prices. Doing calculations to work out your wattage to see how much energy you would normally use also helps you work out which tariff will suit you best and allows you to compare products like for like. It’s also helpful to keep a record of your previous payment history, to help predict more accurate upcoming bills, which could help you budget and save accordingly. While good organisation will also be beneficial when it comes to switching and comparing suppliers.

As a price comparison site, Quotezone.co.uk helps over four million people across the UK every year find savings on energy, home insurance and even personal loans.