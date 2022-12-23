McDonald’s opening times for Christmas eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Leeds - full list
If you need to get your McDonald’s fix over the festive period, here’s when you can do so in Leeds.
If you’re away this Christmas and the Boxing Day leftovers aren’t an option for you, you might be looking for the next best thing - McDonald’s! Or if your annual Christmas Eve tradition is tucking into a Big Tasty while watching your favourite Christmas film you’re in luck.
To make sure McDonald’s lovers get their fix over the Christmas period, we have rounded up all of the festive opening times for branches in Leeds. Make sure you check your local branch to avoid disappointment as some will be closing earlier than usual.
The McDonald’s festive menu is running through the Christmas period so you still have time to pick up that Celebrations Mc Mcflurry or Festive Pie. Here’s when McDonald’s will be open in Leeds during Christmas.
Leeds 2
Where: 123 St Johns Centre
Where: Leeds, LS2 8LQ
Festive opening times
Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM
Leeds Bond Street
Where: Where: Leeds, LS1 5BQ
Festive opening times
Christmas Eve - 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM
Leeds-Central Station
Where: Where: Leeds, LS1 4DY
Festive opening times
Christmas Eve 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - Closed
Leeds 1
Where: Where: Leeds, LS1 6HD
Festive opening times
Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM
Where: Leeds, LS4 2DG
Festive opening times
Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM
Hunslet
Where: Leeds, LS10 1QR
Festive opening hours
Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:59 PM
Leeds - Elland Road
Where: Leeds, LS11 8BU
Festive opening hours
Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM
Leeds - Oakwood
Where: Leeds, LS8 2RB
Festive opening hours
Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM
Killingbeck
Where: Leeds, LS14 6UF
Festive opening hours
Christmas Eve - 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:59 PM
Bramley
Where: Leeds, LS13 4JE
Festive opening hours
Christmas Eve 11:59 PM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:59 PM
Where: Leeds, LS11 8LU
Festive opening hours
Christmas Eve - 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Horsforth - Leeds
Where: Horsforth, LS16 6EB
Festive opening hours
Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM
Leeds - Morley
Where: Morley, LS27 8PL
Festive opening times
Christmas Eve - 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day- Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM
Where: Leeds, LS15 9JH
Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM