If you’re away this Christmas and the Boxing Day leftovers aren’t an option for you, you might be looking for the next best thing - McDonald’s! Or if your annual Christmas Eve tradition is tucking into a Big Tasty while watching your favourite Christmas film you’re in luck.

To make sure McDonald’s lovers get their fix over the Christmas period, we have rounded up all of the festive opening times for branches in Leeds. Make sure you check your local branch to avoid disappointment as some will be closing earlier than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The McDonald’s festive menu is running through the Christmas period so you still have time to pick up that Celebrations Mc Mcflurry or Festive Pie. Here’s when McDonald’s will be open in Leeds during Christmas.

Leeds 2

Where: 123 St Johns Centre

Where: Leeds, LS2 8LQ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festive opening times

Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering Road, Northampton, NN3 6AA Inspected: 10 May 2022

Leeds Bond Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Where: Leeds, LS1 5BQ

Festive opening times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve - 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Leeds-Central Station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Where: Leeds, LS1 4DY

Festive opening times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - Closed

Leeds 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Where: Leeds, LS1 6HD

Festive opening times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Leeds, LS4 2DG

Festive opening times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Hunslet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Leeds, LS10 1QR

Festive opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:59 PM

Leeds - Elland Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Leeds, LS11 8BU

Festive opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Leeds - Oakwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Leeds, LS8 2RB

Festive opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Killingbeck

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Leeds, LS14 6UF

Festive opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve - 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:59 PM

Bramley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Leeds, LS13 4JE

Festive opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve 11:59 PM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:59 PM

Bramley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Leeds, LS13 4JE

Festive opening times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve - 11:59 PM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:59 PM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Leeds, LS11 8LU

Festive opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve - 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Horsforth - Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Horsforth, LS16 6EB

Festive opening hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Leeds - Morley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Morley, LS27 8PL

Festive opening times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve - 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Christmas Day- Closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Leeds, LS15 9JH

Christmas Eve - 12:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM