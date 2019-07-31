McDonald’s launch spicy chicken nuggets for a limited time

McDonald’s have decided to change up their classic chicken nuggets, releasing a version with a bit of bite for those who are fans of spicy food.

This new spin on the staple nugget - which comes with its very own Tabasco dip - has been trialled in the US and Asia and are a permanent feature on the Australian menu, but this is the first time that they will be sold in the UK.

Festival goers have already had a chance to try the spicy nuggets from a special van which is travelling the UK this summer. The van was recently at Y Not festival in the Peak District and will appear at other events throughout the rest of the summer.

But now the special nuggets will be available in McDonald’s branches across the country.

When do the nuggets become available?

Launching at 10:30am on Wednesday 7 August, the spicy nuggets come in servings of six, nine or 20.

How long are they available for?

Although they’ve finally made their way to the UK, the nuggets are only available for seven weeks, so you’ve only got a limited time to try them.

How much will they cost?

The spicy nuggets will cost £3.19 for six, £3.49 for nine and £4.99 for 20.

Summer McFlurry menu

The fast food chain has also mixed up its McFlurry flavours for summer, offering Flake, Flake Raspberry, Malteasers, Smarties and Oreo versions. These come in both the standard large and small tubs.