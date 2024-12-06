I’d just raised my fork to my mouth on my solo dinner date in the glorious Maldives when it happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gasp filters through the circular restaurant like a Mexican wave, gaining in momentum and volume until full comprehension hits. “Shark,” shout my fellow diners as I gaze, fixated, into the reinforced glass window next to my table. Gliding toward me, as if it was after a mouthful of my chicken dish or perhaps a quick chat, was the enormous toothsome fish itself. Then, serenely, it carries on past, eventually vanishing into open ocean and leaving me with my more regular dinner-mates, of the Finding Nemo variety. It’s not the type of shark a woman on her own usually has to worry about - instead it’s a mesmerising experience for the memory bank.

This is Only BLU, a fine dining restaurant sunk into the water off Ailifushi, one of the golden sand fringed islands scattered through the north-central Indian ocean, and taken straight out of those holiday fantasies. It’s just one of the restaurants available for booking on the island, an extra special experience available to those signed up to the all-inclusive Fushi plan which ensures you know exactly what you are getting in the cost of your holiday. It’s a surprisingly affordable luxury holiday option. But, I can assure you, no wristbands here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OBLU Sangeli, Maldives | PR image

You may eat with the fishes but you sleep above them. My first home from home is my own over-water villa where I can bathe staring out into the blue seas, swim off my own steps with my provided snorkel and watch sting-rays glide under my bed through a floor panel. It is a dream and a ‘pinch me’ moment to arrive via boat to be welcomed by gently singing and drumming staff, to this stuff of Instagram dreams where everywhere you look is a potential screen-saver.

The Maldives is known as a honeymoon destination, made famous by the envy-making Instagram feeds of influencers and celebrities, but it’s so much more now. Families, friends and solo travellers are all welcomed at 4-star OBLU Xperience Ailafushi, a livelier resort island (by very serene Maldives standards) packed with activities from live music by the pool to water sports and boat excursions . I was with a friend who became ill - she was treated with care by the island staff while I ventured for solo, definitely not lonely, meals and drinks amongst my sociable fellow holiday makers. I always felt safe and you can catch a golf buggy if you don’t fancy walking along the golden sandy paths.

OBLU Xperience Ailafushi | PR

From the vast amount of food choices at Element X to the X-360 main bar and pool to the Copper Pot truck, there’s always something available to do or sample in between lazy hours by the sea - or being pampered at the beautiful spa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My next stop was another invigorating boat ride away to the 5-star OBLU Select on the private Sangeli island - about 50 minutes from Male airport and port. This modern island hideout, again all inclusive and breathtakingly beautiful has something for everyone, from another stunning spa to a spiral waterslide that splashes straight into the lagoon. Here my water villa boasted its own splash pool, perfect for lounging in with glass of the gifted champagne, to watch the astonishing sunsets. Life’s problems melt away.

The sun sets behind my Sangeli island water villa, Maldives | Nicola Adam

Of course this is the tropics, and when the rains came they were magnificent and explained the umbrellas positioned thoughtfully outside the front door. The sunshine is gorgeous but the downpours which visited in the evening a reminder of the remarkable feat of human engineering and craftmanship it took to create spacious luxury over the Indian sea. My bathroom, with his and hers sinks and an open aspect to water at both sides, made even a shower an experience and you can bathe in bubbles with a stunning view out to sea. All I really needed was someone to feed me the chocolate and fruit plate left as a thoughtful welcome gift. OBLU know how to do luxury.

The joy of Maldives is you can be as active or inactive as you want. Sangeli, which boasts an impressive overwater gym as well as numerous boat excursions, has a bit of everything. I enjoyed the sunset fishing where I didn’t quite manage to catch a fish - but did catch a shark ( a theme is emerging) who was hanging about to try and grab my bait off the line. It took much patience by our sailor hosts to untangle it safely and without causing injury. You can also snorkel out on the reefs, swim out in the pool, play giant chess or exercise your arm lifting a glass at the bar.. the options are endless and they have thought of everything. For context, there are roughly as many staff as guests, so you can imagine the attention to detail and the friendliness is second to none.

And the good news is - sharks are optional.

INFO:

Experience the 4-star OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi from £365 per night on the all-inclusive Fushi Plan, and the 5-star OBLU SELECT Sangeli from £550 per night on the all-inclusive Serenity Plan. The holiday plans include speedboat transfers, villa accommodation, dining experiences, selected drinks and excursions. Book at www.coloursofoblu.com.