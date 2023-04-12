Skygazers in Leeds are in for a treat as the Lyrid Meteor Shower is predicted to illuminate skies once again this week. The Lyrid shower is set to be visible in the night skies from April 14, but will hit its peak later in the month.

According to the Royal Museum Greenwich, the Lyrid meteor shower occurs in April each year and is watched by people around the world. The spectacle was first observed in ancient China in 687 BC, making it one of the oldest known meteor showers in existence.

The experts say the bright display of meteors occurs when the Lyrids pass through the trail of debris left by the Thatcher Comet. One of the most unpredictable meteor showers, the Lyrids are also known for surges that can see high rates of meteors per hour.

But when will the Lyrid Meteor Shower take place and when will it peak in Leeds? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Lyrid meteor shower 2023?

This year, the Lyrid meteor shower will begin on April 14 and it is expected to end on April 30. The shower will be at its peak between April 22 and April 23 as the display is at its brightest with 18 meteors per hour.

The annual Lyrids meteor shower will take place soon

When will the Lyrid Meteor Shower peak in Leeds?

According to the Greenwich Royal Observatory, the best time to see the meteor shower in the UK is during the early morning of the two peak days. The Royal Observatory also recommends that stargazers should wait until after midnight for best visibility, as the radiant point in the constellation of Lyra will have risen in the east, offering a better view of the horizon.

The spectacle is visible to the naked eye as long as the night’s sky is clear and the best way to view the shower is to watch it somewhere that is not contaminated with light pollution and gives a clear picture of the sky.

What will the weather be like in Leeds?

While you don’t need any special equipment, preparing ahead of time is always a good idea by first checking the weather forecast to see the clearest skies. According to the Met Office, Leeds will experience unsettled conditions this week with light winds, scattered showers and frost on some days.

On Thursday (April 14), when the meteor showers are set to be visible, Leeds will see cloudy and rainy skies which could affect the visibility of the meteor shower. However, Friday and into the weekend the weather appears to be clearer with some bright spells.