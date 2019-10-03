Look at this new street food line-up in Leeds’ Trinity Kitchen

Have your say

Not one but five new street food vendors are adding to the choice in Leeds’ Trinity Kitchen, well in time for the Christmas shopping season.

The new line-up includes Lets Go Street Food, Dim Sum Su, El Kouzina, Little Red Food Truck and Tikk’s Thai Kitchen.

Many are back in response to demand, and will help keep people feeling full and warm in the colder months.

Let’s Go Street Food is serving sizzling Longhorn steak sandwiches, twinned with toppings such as such chipotle, chorizo, blue cheese, bacon and brie.

With traditional street food from Hong Kong, Dim Sum Su offers steamed buns, handmade dumplings, crispy wontons and pork belly bao, with speciality vegan dishes, including banana blossom bao.

El Kouzina serves French Algerian cuisine with an Ottoman influence. Hearty dishes are based on toasted khoubz bread filled with choices of slow cooked lamb fillet or saffron corn-fed chicken, with fattoush salad and gravy.

Award-winning Tikk’s Thai Kitchen showcases Southern Thai street food. The Yorkshire-based vendor features crispy prawns, chicken satay skewers and beef massaman curry, with crisp Singha beer to wash it down.

Alternatively, Little Red Food Truck will serve up burgers, using quality farm assured meat in handmade steamed brioche buns, with a selection of toppings.

Danielle Harris, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are very excited to welcome this latest round of street food vendors, including some much-loved names.”