Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

List of 91 unclaimed estates in Leeds you could inherit if you have one of these surnames - how to claim

The Treasury has published the list of unclaimed estates in Leeds you could inherit this month if you have one of these surnames

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:08 BST- 2 min read

If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money as the Treasury has released its list of unclaimed estates in Leeds. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes  forward to claim it.

When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be put in the possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased relative’s property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1. Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

The Treasury has released a list of all of the unclaimed estates in LeedsThe Treasury has released a list of all of the unclaimed estates in Leeds
The Treasury has released a list of all of the unclaimed estates in Leeds

How to claim an unclaimed estate

Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury on the government website.

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Leeds

  1. Arnold
  2. Avalon
  3. Barker
  4. Beaumont
  5. Belaj
  6. Birkett
  7. Browne
  8. Bryll
  9. Burnham
  10. Burton
  11. Carter
  12. Catton
  13. Clifford
  14. Cooke
  15. Crawley
  16. Curtis
  17. Czepello
  18. Czyz
  19. Davies
  20. Davis
  21. Devlin
  22. Dingle
  23. Dolan
  24. Duggan
  25. Dzenis
  26. Ellis
  27. Fiscor
  28. Fletcher
  29. Garnett
  30. Gilmore
  31. Gilroy
  32. Goodwin
  33. Hammond
  34. Hart
  35. Henderson
  36. Higgins
  37. Holdsworth
  38. Howden
  39. Hudson
  40. Hurcombe
  41. Isaacs
  42. Jackson-ward
  43. James
  44. Jones
  45. Karklinis
  46. Kmet
  47. Kruger
  48. Kutkevicius
  49. Landy
  50. Lewis
  51. Lonsborough
  52. Love
  53. Majczac
  54. Mann
  55. McKean
  56. McLaren
  57. Miskiw
  58. Moore
  59. Morris
  60. Mullen
  61. Murphy
  62. Murray
  63. O’Brien
  64. O’Hosi
  65. O’Shea
  66. Podola
  67. Pollitt
  68. Raudsepp
  69. Rhodes
  70. Rooney
  71. Routledge
  72. Samuel
  73. Scott
  74. Sheriden
  75. Singh
  76. Smith
  77. Stewart
  78. Stinson
  79. Svetovio
  80. Szostak
  81. Taylor
  82. Thompson
  83. Todd
  84. Voulgaris
  85. Vukotic
  86. Watson
  87. Wilcox
  88. Winfield
  89. Winter
  90. Wood
  91. Yusuff
Related topics:LeedsPropertyMoney