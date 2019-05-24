Lidl launches new gins - including one that changes colour

The British public loves gin and Lidl is determined to give us what we want

Earlier this year, Lidl claimed the title of Own Brand Gin Supermarket of the Year, presented by the Icons of Gin awards.

When mixed with tonic, this gin will change colour before your eyes (Photo: Lidl)

It seems that they’re taking their new title very seriously, and are now offering a whole host of unique gins in time for the bank holiday.

Which gins are on offer?

There's a variety of gins being celebrated by their gin festival, including:

The Harborough Colour-Changing Lavender and Rose Gin

Flavoured with floral notes, the shade of this gin will change before your eyes when you mix it with tonic. It’s recommended that you serve this particular tipple with tonic, ice, lemon peel and a sprig of lavender.

This fancy gin is available for £21.99 and comes from Union Distillers in Harborough.

Explorer Edition Gin from The Lakes Distillery

A peppery gin - perfectly paired with orange. They also have a rhubarb and rosehip liqueur option available. The full strength gin is up for £24.99 and the liqueur is priced slightly lower at £18.99

Tyke’s Strawberry Gin

For those who can’t get enough of the pink gin craze.

Selected from a Lancashire distillery, this strawberry gin will cost you £21.99

Pre-mixed Ophir gins

Available for £2.49 - you can choose between gin and tonic with orange, or gin and tonic with ginger.