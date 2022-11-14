People in Leeds who are struggling to stay warm in their homes due to the escalating cost of gas and electricity will have the option to visit one of the city’s warm hubs this winter. Venues such as public libraries and community centres have opened their doors to allow people access to a warm space free of charge.

Some spaces will also offer hot drinks, activities, and other services such as free Wi-Fi. Warm Spaces will be heated, safe and friendly places where you can comfortably spend time reading, studying or chatting with others.

Leeds City Council is working with voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations to establish a network of Warm Spaces in the area. These include libraries, community centres, community hubs and other places offering a warm welcome, free to use for those struggling to heat their home.

Leeds City Council executive member for communities Councillor Mary Harland said:

“We are very pleased to have the online map now live, showing the locations where people can go to keep warm, access services and get free guidance and advice to save money and keep their costs down this winter.

“As a council, we are keen to work with any group or organisation who wishes to help by offering additional locations across the city so we can all help each other, and especially our most vulnerable residents, to keep safe and well in the challenging months to come.”

Warm hubs will help people to save on their home heating bills. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

List of warm hubs in Leeds

