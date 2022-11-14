News you can trust since 1890
Leeds warm space hubs: Council launches map of 36 places you can stay warm for free this winter - full list

Leeds residents  struggling to afford to heat their homes this winter can go along to free local warm space hubs - here’s a full list of where they are.

By Chelsie Sewell
33 minutes ago - 1 min read

People in Leeds who are struggling to stay warm in their homes due to the escalating cost of gas and electricity will have the option to visit one of the city’s warm hubs this winter. Venues such as public libraries and community centres have opened their doors to allow people access to a warm space free of charge.

Some spaces will also offer hot drinks, activities, and other services such as free Wi-Fi. Warm Spaces will be heated, safe and friendly places where you can comfortably spend time reading, studying or chatting with others.

Leeds City Council is working with voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations to establish a network of Warm Spaces in the area. These include libraries, community centres, community hubs and other places offering a warm welcome, free to use for those struggling to heat their home.

Leeds City Council executive member for communities Councillor Mary Harland said:

“We are very pleased to have the online map now live, showing the locations where people can go to keep warm, access services and get free guidance and advice to save money and keep their costs down this winter.

“As a council, we are keen to work with any group or organisation who wishes to help by offering additional locations across the city so we can all help each other, and especially our most vulnerable residents, to keep safe and well in the challenging months to come.”

Warm hubs will help people to save on their home heating bills. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

List of warm hubs in Leeds

  1. Crossgates Library
  2. Halton Library
  3. Seacroft Community Hub and Library
  4. Scholes Library
  5. Whinmoor Library
  6. The Compton Centre
  7. Oakwood Library
  8. Burmantofts Community Hub and Library
  9. Garforth Community Hub and Library
  10. Kippax Community Hub and Library
  11. Boston Spa Library
  12. Wetherby Community Hub and Library
  13. Hunslet Community Hub and Library
  14. Dewsbury Road Community Hub and Library
  15. Leeds Central Library
  16. City Centre Community Hub and Library
  17. Beeston Community Hub and Library
  18. St Georges Centre Community Hub and Library
  19. The Reginald Centre Community Hub and Library
  20. Armley Library
  21. Ardsley and Tingley Library
  22. Morley Community Hub and Library
  23. Pudsey Community Hub and Library
  24. Farsley Community Hub and Library
  25. Bramley Community Hub and Library
  26. Calverley Library
  27. Hawksworth Community Hub
  28. Horsforth Community Hub and Library
  29. Headingley Community Hub and Library
  30. Chapel Allerton Library
  31. Moor Allerton Community Hub and Library
  32. Holt Park Community Hub and Library
  33. Yeadon Community Hub and Library
  34. Guiseley Library
  35. Otley Community Hub and Library
  36. Rothwell Community Hub and Library
