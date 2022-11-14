Leeds warm space hubs: Council launches map of 36 places you can stay warm for free this winter - full list
Leeds residents struggling to afford to heat their homes this winter can go along to free local warm space hubs - here’s a full list of where they are.
People in Leeds who are struggling to stay warm in their homes due to the escalating cost of gas and electricity will have the option to visit one of the city’s warm hubs this winter. Venues such as public libraries and community centres have opened their doors to allow people access to a warm space free of charge.
Some spaces will also offer hot drinks, activities, and other services such as free Wi-Fi. Warm Spaces will be heated, safe and friendly places where you can comfortably spend time reading, studying or chatting with others.
Leeds City Council is working with voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations to establish a network of Warm Spaces in the area. These include libraries, community centres, community hubs and other places offering a warm welcome, free to use for those struggling to heat their home.
Leeds City Council executive member for communities Councillor Mary Harland said:
“We are very pleased to have the online map now live, showing the locations where people can go to keep warm, access services and get free guidance and advice to save money and keep their costs down this winter.
“As a council, we are keen to work with any group or organisation who wishes to help by offering additional locations across the city so we can all help each other, and especially our most vulnerable residents, to keep safe and well in the challenging months to come.”
List of warm hubs in Leeds
- Crossgates Library
- Halton Library
- Seacroft Community Hub and Library
- Scholes Library
- Whinmoor Library
- The Compton Centre
- Oakwood Library
- Burmantofts Community Hub and Library
- Garforth Community Hub and Library
- Kippax Community Hub and Library
- Boston Spa Library
- Wetherby Community Hub and Library
- Hunslet Community Hub and Library
- Dewsbury Road Community Hub and Library
- Leeds Central Library
- City Centre Community Hub and Library
- Beeston Community Hub and Library
- St Georges Centre Community Hub and Library
- The Reginald Centre Community Hub and Library
- Armley Library
- Ardsley and Tingley Library
- Morley Community Hub and Library
- Pudsey Community Hub and Library
- Farsley Community Hub and Library
- Bramley Community Hub and Library
- Calverley Library
- Hawksworth Community Hub
- Horsforth Community Hub and Library
- Headingley Community Hub and Library
- Chapel Allerton Library
- Moor Allerton Community Hub and Library
- Holt Park Community Hub and Library
- Yeadon Community Hub and Library
- Guiseley Library
- Otley Community Hub and Library
- Rothwell Community Hub and Library