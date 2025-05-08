The annual list features UK cities such as London, Edinburgh, and Leeds, and ranks them based on various criteria, including liveability, sustainable infrastructure, transportation, culture, airports, and GDP.
Check out the gallery below to see where Leeds placed on this year's list.
1. London, England - 1
Last year's winner keeps the crown in 2025, securing the top position across 14 our of 30 subcategories. Resonance Consultancy said: "London’s magnetic appeal continues to draw a global audience - from students and entrepreneurs to tourists and corporate titans. The city’s robust recovery post- pandemic is reflected in its strong international traveller spending, which in 2024 reached almost £16.3 billion (up from £12.8 billion in 2023) and secured London the third-highest global position and the top spot in Europe." | Matthew Cattell/Getty Images for Samsung Galaxy S8
2. Paris, France - 2
The city of lovers also retains its spot as the runner-up, with Resonance Consultancy saying no other city has coaxed more global attention. The city hosted the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, while also being home to many of the worlds best restaurants and most recognisable landmarks. | SHansche
3. Berlin, Germany - 3
Tolerance, cultural ambition and coveted talent is what earns the German capital the third spot on this list, according to Resonance Consultancy. It added: "Thirty-six years after the fall of its eponymous wall and the Iron Curtain, Berlin’s continued embrace of immigrants from all over the world in search of a new life continues to define the city. Its eclectic energy is a reflection of its 12 kiez (neighbourhoods), each with its own distinct character and rhythms that embody the city’s unfiltered urbanity and commitment to self-expression." | RALF HIRSCHBERGER/AFP via Getty Images
4. Rome, Italy - 5
Few cities serve up the ability to walk through history like The Eternal City, Resonance Consultancy writes. It added: "The city’s appeal extends beyond its historic relics, and the Eternal City ranks in the Top 5 in Europe in both our overall Lovability (#3) and Livability (#4) indices, offering residents and visitors experiences that go beyond tourism - inviting them into the daily rhythms of a city that has in many ways defined Western civilization." | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
5. Stockholm, Sweden - 10
The Swedish capital ranks number one in labour force participation and number two in green spaces. Resonance Consultancy said: "No other Scandinavian city serves up a sensory feast like Stockholm. The Swedish capital boasts mind-bending geography (the city centre was built on 14 islands) and salt- and fresh-water outdoor swimming areas amid bounteous public green space (trailing only Oxford in our ranking and boasting the fourth-best air quality among European cities)." | adisa - stock.adobe.com
6. Edinburgh, Scotland - 18
Resonance Consultancy said: "The Scottish capital has long enchanted creative souls with its UNESCO World Heritage-designated Gothic architecture, moody weather and the legacy of the literary masters who’ve flocked here for both. But a growing appreciation of the city’s arts programming (long powered by the storied University of Edinburgh and the sixth-most educated citizenry in Europe) has inspired hotel investment to accommodate tourists and talent." | PA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.