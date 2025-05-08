Leeds named in the top 100 European cities alongside London, Berlin and Stockholm - see where it ranks

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 8th May 2025, 04:45 BST

Leeds has made an impressive jump in the rankings on this year's annual list of the top 100 cities in Europe.

Resonance Consultancy, a global advisor specializing in tourism and economic development for cities and destinations, has released its updated list of the best cities in Europe.

The annual list features UK cities such as London, Edinburgh, and Leeds, and ranks them based on various criteria, including liveability, sustainable infrastructure, transportation, culture, airports, and GDP.

Check out the gallery below to see where Leeds placed on this year's list.

Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Last year's winner keeps the crown in 2025, securing the top position across 14 our of 30 subcategories. Resonance Consultancy said: "London’s magnetic appeal continues to draw a global audience - from students and entrepreneurs to tourists and corporate titans. The city’s robust recovery post- pandemic is reflected in its strong international traveller spending, which in 2024 reached almost £16.3 billion (up from £12.8 billion in 2023) and secured London the third-highest global position and the top spot in Europe."

1. London, England - 1

Last year's winner keeps the crown in 2025, securing the top position across 14 our of 30 subcategories. Resonance Consultancy said: "London’s magnetic appeal continues to draw a global audience - from students and entrepreneurs to tourists and corporate titans. The city’s robust recovery post- pandemic is reflected in its strong international traveller spending, which in 2024 reached almost £16.3 billion (up from £12.8 billion in 2023) and secured London the third-highest global position and the top spot in Europe." | Matthew Cattell/Getty Images for Samsung Galaxy S8

Photo Sales
The city of lovers also retains its spot as the runner-up, with Resonance Consultancy saying no other city has coaxed more global attention. The city hosted the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, while also being home to many of the worlds best restaurants and most recognisable landmarks.

2. Paris, France - 2

The city of lovers also retains its spot as the runner-up, with Resonance Consultancy saying no other city has coaxed more global attention. The city hosted the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, while also being home to many of the worlds best restaurants and most recognisable landmarks. | SHansche

Photo Sales
Tolerance, cultural ambition and coveted talent is what earns the German capital the third spot on this list, according to Resonance Consultancy. It added: "Thirty-six years after the fall of its eponymous wall and the Iron Curtain, Berlin’s continued embrace of immigrants from all over the world in search of a new life continues to define the city. Its eclectic energy is a reflection of its 12 kiez (neighbourhoods), each with its own distinct character and rhythms that embody the city’s unfiltered urbanity and commitment to self-expression."

3. Berlin, Germany - 3

Tolerance, cultural ambition and coveted talent is what earns the German capital the third spot on this list, according to Resonance Consultancy. It added: "Thirty-six years after the fall of its eponymous wall and the Iron Curtain, Berlin’s continued embrace of immigrants from all over the world in search of a new life continues to define the city. Its eclectic energy is a reflection of its 12 kiez (neighbourhoods), each with its own distinct character and rhythms that embody the city’s unfiltered urbanity and commitment to self-expression." | RALF HIRSCHBERGER/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Few cities serve up the ability to walk through history like The Eternal City, Resonance Consultancy writes. It added: "The city’s appeal extends beyond its historic relics, and the Eternal City ranks in the Top 5 in Europe in both our overall Lovability (#3) and Livability (#4) indices, offering residents and visitors experiences that go beyond tourism - inviting them into the daily rhythms of a city that has in many ways defined Western civilization."

4. Rome, Italy - 5

Few cities serve up the ability to walk through history like The Eternal City, Resonance Consultancy writes. It added: "The city’s appeal extends beyond its historic relics, and the Eternal City ranks in the Top 5 in Europe in both our overall Lovability (#3) and Livability (#4) indices, offering residents and visitors experiences that go beyond tourism - inviting them into the daily rhythms of a city that has in many ways defined Western civilization." | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Swedish capital ranks number one in labour force participation and number two in green spaces. Resonance Consultancy said: "No other Scandinavian city serves up a sensory feast like Stockholm. The Swedish capital boasts mind-bending geography (the city centre was built on 14 islands) and salt- and fresh-water outdoor swimming areas amid bounteous public green space (trailing only Oxford in our ranking and boasting the fourth-best air quality among European cities)."

5. Stockholm, Sweden - 10

The Swedish capital ranks number one in labour force participation and number two in green spaces. Resonance Consultancy said: "No other Scandinavian city serves up a sensory feast like Stockholm. The Swedish capital boasts mind-bending geography (the city centre was built on 14 islands) and salt- and fresh-water outdoor swimming areas amid bounteous public green space (trailing only Oxford in our ranking and boasting the fourth-best air quality among European cities)." | adisa - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Resonance Consultancy said: "The Scottish capital has long enchanted creative souls with its UNESCO World Heritage-designated Gothic architecture, moody weather and the legacy of the literary masters who’ve flocked here for both. But a growing appreciation of the city’s arts programming (long powered by the storied University of Edinburgh and the sixth-most educated citizenry in Europe) has inspired hotel investment to accommodate tourists and talent."

6. Edinburgh, Scotland - 18

Resonance Consultancy said: "The Scottish capital has long enchanted creative souls with its UNESCO World Heritage-designated Gothic architecture, moody weather and the legacy of the literary masters who’ve flocked here for both. But a growing appreciation of the city’s arts programming (long powered by the storied University of Edinburgh and the sixth-most educated citizenry in Europe) has inspired hotel investment to accommodate tourists and talent." | PA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsLondonBerlinDestinations
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice