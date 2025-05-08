3 . Berlin, Germany - 3

Tolerance, cultural ambition and coveted talent is what earns the German capital the third spot on this list, according to Resonance Consultancy. It added: "Thirty-six years after the fall of its eponymous wall and the Iron Curtain, Berlin’s continued embrace of immigrants from all over the world in search of a new life continues to define the city. Its eclectic energy is a reflection of its 12 kiez (neighbourhoods), each with its own distinct character and rhythms that embody the city’s unfiltered urbanity and commitment to self-expression." | RALF HIRSCHBERGER/AFP via Getty Images