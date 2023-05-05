Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
22 minutes ago Virgin Media customers report outage
3 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop

Leeds restaurants: The 13 best cheap eats in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews

There are countless venues in Leeds to dine on a budget, with low-cost restaurants in the city bragging impressive menus.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 5th May 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:35 BST

If you’re feeling the pinch and are looking for a restaurant that won’t hurt your bank balance, look no further than Leeds. There are countless eateries in the city serving up the best food at the most affordable prices.

We’ve rounded up the best rated cheap eats in Leeds on Tripadvisor. Here’s what customers had to say about their food:

Here are the best-rated cheap eats in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews

1. Leeds' best cheap eats

Here are the best-rated cheap eats in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A Falafel Guys customer said: "Excellent falafel in the city centre. It's the best you can get for a fiver. Big beautiful wraps, super tasty and ready to go. I visit here regularly."

2. Falafel Guys, Briggate

A Falafel Guys customer said: "Excellent falafel in the city centre. It's the best you can get for a fiver. Big beautiful wraps, super tasty and ready to go. I visit here regularly." Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
A customer at Piassa Ethiopian Restaurant said: "Absolutely class meal. The sharing platter was ample for four with nice, cheap beers. The staff were so friendly and accommodating. They were also pumping some tunes out."

3. Piassa Ethiopian Restaurant, Roundhay Road, Harehills

A customer at Piassa Ethiopian Restaurant said: "Absolutely class meal. The sharing platter was ample for four with nice, cheap beers. The staff were so friendly and accommodating. They were also pumping some tunes out." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A De Baga customer said: "There was so much choice on the menu and everyone thoroughly enjoyed their choices. The portion sizes were perfect and an absolute value for money."

4. De Baga, Otley Road, Headingley

A De Baga customer said: "There was so much choice on the menu and everyone thoroughly enjoyed their choices. The portion sizes were perfect and an absolute value for money." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LeedsTripAdvisor