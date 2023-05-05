There are countless venues in Leeds to dine on a budget, with low-cost restaurants in the city bragging impressive menus.
If you’re feeling the pinch and are looking for a restaurant that won’t hurt your bank balance, look no further than Leeds. There are countless eateries in the city serving up the best food at the most affordable prices.
We’ve rounded up the best rated cheap eats in Leeds on Tripadvisor. Here’s what customers had to say about their food:
1. Leeds' best cheap eats
Here are the best-rated cheap eats in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews Photo: National World
2. Falafel Guys, Briggate
A Falafel Guys customer said: "Excellent falafel in the city centre. It's the best you can get for a fiver. Big beautiful wraps, super tasty and ready to go. I visit here regularly." Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Piassa Ethiopian Restaurant, Roundhay Road, Harehills
A customer at Piassa Ethiopian Restaurant said: "Absolutely class meal. The sharing platter was ample for four with nice, cheap beers. The staff were so friendly and accommodating. They were also pumping some tunes out." Photo: Google
4. De Baga, Otley Road, Headingley
A De Baga customer said: "There was so much choice on the menu and everyone thoroughly enjoyed their choices. The portion sizes were perfect and an absolute value for money." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe