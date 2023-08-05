Fans of historic sites, nature trails and quaint villages are in luck, because Leeds is surrounded by them
From a day trip to the Yorkshire Dales, a stroll through the streets of Haworth to a weekend trip to the seaside town that drew the inspiration for Dracula.
Here are 11 of the best towns, villages, parks and more you have to visit this summer.
1. Knaresborough
Knaresborough is just a short train ride from Leeds and offers stunning mediaeval streets and the iconic railway viaduct over River Nidd.
How to get there: Trains from Leeds Railway Station operate numerous times a day and will get you there in 45 minutes to an hour. Photo: Archive
2. Yorkshire Dales National Park
Yorkshire Dales National Park is a popular place for a day trip with numerous villages and nature routes.
How to get there: The Leeds-Settle-Carlisle railway will take you there via one of the most scenic routes in England. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire) Photo: Danny Lawson / PA Wire
3. Ilkley and Ilkley Moor
If you fancy scenic nature routes, or walks along a picturesque village, Ilkley is for you.
How to get there: Trains for Leeds will take you directly to Ilkley. But X84 also runs between the two, but takes around one hour.
4. Yorkshire Coast
The vast and beautiful Yorkshire coast offers several seaside resorts, including Whitby, Scarborough and Filey, all deserving of a visit.
How to get there: The 843 Coastliner from Leeds will take you directly to Scarborough on a three hour scenic route.