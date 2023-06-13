Jet2 has announced it is adding more flights to its summer programme from Leeds Bradford Airport next year. Jet2 has said the additional flights have been added in response to a strong demand from customers in Yorkshire.

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have added additional services to sunshine destinations in Mainland Spain, Turkey, the Canary Islands, Greece, and the Balearics for Summer 24. Jet2 has said with more holidaymakers looking to book or travel earlier in the summer season, the new flights have been added in March and April 2024 and are timed perfectly for the Easter holidays.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As Yorkshire’s leading airline and tour operator, we are continuing to react quickly to the demand we are seeing by adding on even more capacity for Summer 24 from Leeds Bradford Airport. Customers and independent travel agents in the region have been flocking to book holidays for the early summer season, so we are delighted to be offering even more choice and flexibility to seven sun destinations and giving holidaymakers many opportunities to get away on our award-winning flights and holidays.

“By adding additional services during peak times such as the Easter holidays, we are giving customers exactly what they want – an early slice of summer sun, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away and grab this.”

Nicola McMullen, aviation director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It’s great to see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays meet such strong demand from holidaymakers from Yorkshire and beyond. Their destinations available from Leeds Bradford Airport in 2024 are as diverse as they ever have been, with exciting city breaks and family favourites all on offer. We look forward to welcoming passengers next year.”

Strong demand for flights and ATOL protected packages holidays means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have brought forward the start of their Summer 24 season to two destinations - Girona and Izmir, with flights on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport to these sunshine hotspots earlier than ever. As a result of the expansion, flights will now start operating to Girona from the end of March and from the beginning of April to Izmir for the first time.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have also further responded to the trend for Spring and early summer holidays by adding additional flights and holidays in March and April to plenty of other popular destinations too - Rhodes, Alicante, Ibiza, Reus, and Tenerife.

Jet2’s additional Summer 24 flights

Izmir – addition of new weekly Thursday flights available from April 4

Girona - Additional Thursday and Sunday flights added from March 31.

Alicante – additional Sunday service on March 31

Ibiza – additional Sunday service added on March 31

Reus – additional Saturday services from March 30 to April 6

Tenerife – additional Saturday service on March 30.