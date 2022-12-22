Holidaymakers in Leeds will be able to venture to a brand new destination next year as Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has introduced a new flight route to Porto, Portugal with Ryanair. The exciting new flight route will be the first time the popular Portuguese destination has been available from LBA.

Travellers will be able to make their way to Porto from Leeds from March 26 2023. The flights will operate twice a week on Thursday and Sunday flights until October 26, with tickets on sale now.

Porto is a popular city break for holidaymakers across the UK, offering world renowned culture and gastronomy in a picturesque historic setting.

Tom Holdsworth, Aviation Development Manager at LBA, said: “We’re delighted to introduce Porto to our schedule for the first time next year. People will love this connection from Yorkshire and jump at the chance for a summer city break to Portugal. We look forward to welcoming passengers at the terminal in 2023.”

At the time of writing, flights from Leeds to Porto cost from £36.99. Flights can be booked on the Ryanair website.

