With Christmas day less than two months away, people in Leeds are already getting into the yuletide spirit. With planning for the big day underway, it seems greenery is on the mind too as searches for Christmas trees have started to soar.

Home improvement experts B&Q have revealed that internal searches for Christmas trees have shot up over the past month, and the data has revealed which city has been searching the most for their tree of choice. People in Leeds were second on the list as the amount of shoppers visiting the B&Q Christmas Shop has risen by 430 per cent in the last week. York came out on top with a 625 per cent increase in visits.

The study also found that people in Yorkshire prefer real Christmas trees. Last year, both Leeds, York and Sheffield made the majority of purchases of real Christmas trees, with 52 per cent and 57 per cent respectively. From the Christmas tree smell to the benefits for wildlife upon disposal, if you recycle or turn to compost, the repurposing choices are endless and are likely reasons why people in this historic region may opt for the real thing.

Leeds is among the UK cities most excited for Christmas

The UK cities and towns with the largest increase in searches for Christmas trees