Johnny 5 replica from classic 80s sci-fi film Short Circuit visits Metals4U Wetherby in new TV show

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:17 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 11:29 BST
Factory staff had a nostalgic surprise when they had a visit from a life-sized replica of Johnny 5 - the robot from 80’s sci-fi film Short Circuit.

Staff and customers were ‘captivated’ when they had a surprise visit from a fully functional, life-sized replica of Johnny 5 - the robot from Short Circuit. Ryan Howard, 34, spent six years and £20,000 recreating the android from the cult 1986 film in his garage at his home, and takes his life-like friend to comic-cons and events around the world.

But he visited Metals4U for a very special reason - as the Wetherby business is contributing materials so that a second replica can be built!

Watch on the YEP's own TV channel Shots!

Watch what happened when Ryan and his Johnny 5 replica visited the Metals4U warehouse, in Episode 3 of Unconventional Brits on the YEP’s own TV channel, Shots! TV. Watch online at this link, or on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565. Ryan says his 200kg (31 stone) creation is "99 per cent true" to the original robot and is one of only two fully-working Johnny 5's in the world.

Ryan Howard and his fully working replica robot of Johnny 5placeholder image
Ryan Howard and his fully working replica robot of Johnny 5 | Tom Maddick SWNS

Posting on Facebook, Metals4U said: “For us, it was an unforgettable blend of '80s movie magic and our passion for cutting-edge metalwork. Thank you Ryan @johnny5replica and his wife Stacy for travelling up to metals4U. We are excited to see the completion of the second Johnny5 and can’t wait to see how our materials have contributed to bringing him to life!”

