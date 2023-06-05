Jet2.com has launched its winter ski programme from Leeds Bradford airport to give skiers and snowboarders from Yorkshire the chance to grab a piste of the action nice and early. The leading leisure airline has put ski flights on sale for Winter 24/25 to three popular ski destinations from the base - Chambery, Geneva and Salzburg.

This is the earliest Jet2.com has ever put its ski programme on sale. The early release of the ski programme comes in direct response to strong demand from customers wanting to book ahead, and it means customers can unlock the slopes well in advance and lock in great-price ski flights for next winter.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers in Yorkshire have been telling us how much they want to secure their place on the slopes next winter, so we have responded to that demand by putting a fantastic Ski programme on sale nice and early from Leeds Bradford Airport for Winter 24/25. This is the earliest we have ever gone on sale with our Winter Ski programme, and it means skiers and snowboarders can book ahead and get access to some of the best ski resorts in the world.

“On top of offering fantastic choice and flexibility, we are giving snow sports fans the chance to fly with our award-winning airline and benefit from our VIP customer service. With so many customers wanting to book ahead, we are anticipating the early release of the programme to be extremely popular and are confident of another successful and busy ski season next winter from Leeds Bradford Airport.”

Jet2 has launched services operating from mid-December 2024 to March 31 2025. In addition to the wide choice of destinations, dates and flights, customers booking and travelling on ski flights with Jet2.com get to enjoy VIP customer service which has seen the UK’s third largest airline win numerous awards and accolades.

Customers can also enjoy 10kg hand luggage and 22kg baggage* and 22kg ski carriage with Jet2.com.

Jet2.com’s full ski programme from Leeds Bradford Airport