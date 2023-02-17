Jesus Christ Superstar is hitting the road and will be stopping off in Bristol as part of a huge UK tour. The announcement follows several successful and sold-out runs in London, as well as an acclaimed tour of North America.

The Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s celebrated musical Jesus Christ Superstar will kick off its tour with a visit to the Manchester Palace Theatre on September 11-23, 2023. It will then visit a whopping 22 cities including the Bristol Hippodrome between March 11-16, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Producer David Ian said: “I am thrilled to be taking this award-winning production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s much loved musical Jesus Christ Superstar on tour in 2023/2024. Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has created a fresh and bold new version of a beloved classic which will enthrall both longtime fans of the show and delight those seeing it for the very first time.”

The show is known worldwide and has been one of the most famous stage musicals since its inception in 1972. The original West End production of Jesus Christ Superstar began at The Palace Theatre, set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ.

Casting for the upcoming and highly anticipated tour has yet to be announced but demand for tickets is expected to be high. Here’s everything you need to know about Jesus Christ Superstar’s show in Bristol, including a full list of tour dates.

The North American Tour company of Jesus Christ Superstar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get tickets to Jesus Christ Superstar show in Bristol

Tickets to see Jesus Christ Superstar are not yet on sale but are expected to become available soon. Fans should keep an eye out for tickets on ATG Tickets which will be the host site for the shows.

Full list of UK tour dates for Jesus Christ Superstar

2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace Theatre, Manchester - September 11-23

Newcastle Theatre Royal - September 26-30

New Theatre, Hull - October 2-7

Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre - October 10-14

Glasgow Kings Theatre - October 16-21

Liverpool Empire - October 23-28

Milton Keynes Theatre - October 30-November 4

Plymouth Theatre Royal - November 6-11

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - November 14-18

Bradford Alhambra Theatre - November 27-December 2

2024