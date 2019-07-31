Iceland Slimming World foods: Syn-free chips return to the supermarket

Have your say

Fans of Slimming World’s syn-free oven chips will be excited to hear that they are back on the shelves at Iceland.

The popular oven chips, first launched earlier this year, but were only on sale for a few weeks. But now the chips, which contain 104 calories per 100g, are now back permanently both in stores and online.

How much do they cost?

The chips, which are part of Iceland’s exclusive Slimming World range cost £2.25 for a 1kg bag.

They are based on a well-loved Slimming World recipe and are a syn-free side with half the calories of McCain's.

A bag of standard McCain Home Chips contains 260 calories and 9.0g of fat. A bag of 5 per cent fat oven chips also from the same brand contains 202 calories and 4.5g of fat.

What else is in Iceland’s Slimming World range?

Slimming World Free Food 4 Syn-Free Beef Quarter Pounders 454g

These syn-free burgers cost £3.50 and when grilled, contain 166 calories and 5.2g of fat per 100g.

Slimming World Free Food 16 Italian Style Beef & Pork Meatballs 320g

Exclusive to Iceland, when pan-fried these meatballs contain 163 calories and 5.4g of fat per 100g.

Slimming World Free Food 4 Smoky Bean Quarter Pounders 454g

These meat-free burgers contain 103 calories and 1.1g fat per 100g.