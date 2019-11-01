How can you help the hungry and homeless with the StreetSmart scheme when you dine out in Leeds over the festive season?

For the last 16 years the scheme, StreetSmart, has teamed up with restaurants in and around Leeds to ask diners to add just an extra £1 to their bill between November 1 and December 31.

Launching again with the Yorkshire Evening Post today, we can announce which restaurants in Leeds are participating.

From city stalwarts, to newcomers and burger joints there should be somewhere taking part to suit all tastes.

Salvo's, the family run Italian in Headingley will be taking part in StreetSmart again.

Having confirmed that they will take part this year so far are, Harvey Nichols Fourth Floor Restaurant and Bar, Harvey Nichols Espresso Bar, Crafthouse, Angelica, East 59th, Issho, MEATliquor, Salvo's - Headingley, Salvo's Salumeria, The Granary Restaurant Cookridge and The Assembly Cross Gates.

While some of the organisations to benefit are still being confirmed, it is thought that two of them will be Caring for Life and Canopy.

Caring for Life is a Christian charity which helps people who "have fallen through the net" with holistic support as well as getting them help with housing. Canopy renovates empty and derelict houses that have been standing empty for years and transforms them into homes for homeless people or those in dire housing need.

Last year, StreetSmart raised £24,000 which was split between three charities including Caring for Life, St George's Crypt, and Leeds Women's Aid.

StreetSmart is launching in Leeds for the 17th time in 2019.

Land Aid will be funding all the administration costs to run StreetSmart in Leeds, which means that the full £1 on every bill will go towards helping the homeless in Leeds.

Salvo's is one of the businesses that has signed up again to take part and has raised £25,000 alone in its Headingley restaurants over the years.

Owner, John Dammone said: "We have been involved with Streetsmart for over ten years now. We were already involved with Caring For Life , based very close to us in Cookridge that are one of the charities that benefit from Streetsmart.