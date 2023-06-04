Getting away from it all doesn’t have to mean travelling across the world – and one of these quirky retreats in Yorkshire could be just the place to escape.
From a shepherd’s hut set in the ruins of a 14th century castle to a yurt in a secluded spot in the North York Moors National Park, these AirBnB holiday homes have been praised by former guests for offering a unique and memorable break from the daily grind.
1. Shepherd's hut
Set in the rural village of Sheriff Hutton, this shepherd's hut is in the enclosed, inner courtyard of castle ruins that date back to the 14th century. It provide an atmospheric place for relaxing, enjoying a quiet drink in the evening in front of the fire pit and gazing at a starry sky. It has a five star rating based on 121 reviews, with one guest saying: "We had the perfect stay. Such a beautiful setting with amazing history; all you could need from a glamping break. It really was the perfect base for exploring North Yorkshire." Photo: AirBnB
2. Narrow boat
Explore the Yorkshire Dales, with narrow boat Blue Otter as your home from home. Moored close to Skipton Castle, this four-year-old houseboat features contemporary fittings and an open plan lounge and kitchen. It has a rating of 4.89 based on 44 reviews, with one guest saying: "The Blue Otter is everything you need for a weekend on a canal boat. Excellent location in Skipton, cosy, warm and has everything you need!" Photo: AirBnB
3. Former chapel
This lovingly-restored chapel is located in the peaceful village of Warthill, just outside York. The unique, 180-year-old building has been sensitively renovated, combining charming original features with modern, open-plan living. It has a rating of five stars, based on 30 reviews. One guest said: "Beautifully renovated former Chapel. Bright and airy inside, amazing shower and super comfy bed. Would definitely recommend it." Photo: AirBnB
4. Cabin
Nestled in the countryside but still close to York and all the attractions it has to offer, this cabin in Storwood overlooks a stunning wildlife lake, surrounded by native woodland. It has outside seating overlooking the lake and a firepit/barbecue. It has a rating of 4.93 from 58 reviews, with one guest saying: "A lovely break, the wigwam cabins are so cute, private peaceful and serene. Fully equipped with everything you need." Photo: AirBnB