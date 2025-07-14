Yorkshire homebuilder looks to sustainable future as hosepipe ban begins

Following the announcement of a hosepipe ban across Yorkshire, a leading housebuilder has revealed a plan to encourage a more sustainable approach to water usage for its new customers.

Yorkshire Water declared the UK’s first hosepipe ban of 2025 last week and, as a result, Barratt and David Wilson Yorkshire East is offering customers reserving their new home between 18th July and 31st August at its Stirling Park (Barratt Homes) development in Brough or its Bramble Wood (David Wilson Homes) development in Wheldrake a free water butt and watering can upon completion of the sale.

The gift from the housebuilder will help to provide a more sustainable solution for its Yorkshire residents’ water management in the future. Initially trialling the offer at two of its developments in the region, Barratt and David Wilson Yorkshire East may look to extend it to more new customers should it be well-received.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Yorkshire East, said: “Following the news of the hosepipe ban across Yorkshire, we want to provide new residents at our Stirling Park and Bramble Wood developments with a sustainable option for their gardens.

“We are offering a complimentary water butt and watering can for anyone reserving a new home in late July and August. Whilst it may be a small gesture, we hope it will come in handy should we experience extended periods of dry weather again.”

As noted by Southern Water, standard garden water butts can hold up to 200 litres of rainwater at a time, which can then be used to water plant pots and flowerbeds. Not only is it free water, but it’s also great for plants as it’s rich in nutrients. In addition, a significant amount of energy and treatment are used to provide water to our homes, so using stored rainwater will also help to lower a household’s carbon emissions.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ efforts to support its customers aligns with its vision to build energy-efficient, sustainable communities. Highly efficient kitchen and bathroom fittings used as standard in its properties could help new buyers cut their water usage and bills by 27% on average, compared to those living in older homes.

Outside of the homes, as part of its corporate partnership with the RSPB, the five-star housebuilder makes a conscious effort to create new habitats for wildlife and inspire homeowners to make their gardens a welcoming space for nature.

Despite a period of extended dry weather affecting the whole country, Yorkshire is the first county to face restrictions on its water usage.

Yorkshire Water highlighted the region had experienced its driest and warmest spring on record with only 15cm of rainfall between February and June, which is less than half the expected total in an average year.

The utility company also noted reservoir levels currently stand at little over 50% - a record low for the time of the year - and substantially below the average for early July, which is close to 80%.

Stirling Park is a growing community of two to five bedroom homes, giving residents a beautiful retreat adjacent to a Special Area of Conservation; a protected home for wintering and breeding birds.

On the northern banks of the Humber Estuary, home buyers at the development will have access to a wide range of essential amenities in proximity.

Bramble Wood a collection of luxury of two, three and four bedroom homes, set in a fantastic location with everyday essentials on the doorstep, and excellent commuter links to York.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Yorkshire and David Wilson Homes in Yorkshire.

