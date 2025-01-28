Yorkshire director chooses one of his own new build properties to call home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Yorkshire-based Land Director for a housebuilder has chosen one of the developments he worked on as the perfect spot for him and his family to call home.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Whilst working on the scheme for Miller Homes’ Bridgewood Green development in Collingham, Ian Thomson, Land Director, appreciated first hand the appeal this site had right from when the land was acquired.

“I knew there was something special about Bridgewood Green as soon as I started working on the project; the perfect combination of location, beautiful views, a rural setting and a house type that would ideally suit our family,” said Ian. “It really did give us everything we wanted, so as soon as the homes were released for sale, we attended on the opening morning and managed to reserve one of the Bridgeford styles of home.”

Ian, who lives with his wife and three boys, had a home to sell which they did through the traditional route and the family moved into their new home towards the end of summer.

Miller Homes Land Director, Ian Thompson, purchases a new home at Bridgewood Green, Collingham

They also utilised the housebuilders 5% deposit contribution which helps buyers either to get on or move up the property ladder.

“We all really love living here, the village has something for everyone and the fact that it is a dark site (no streetlights) just adds to the lovely atmosphere, especially on the dark and clear nights when you can appreciate the stars,” said Ian. “From a Miller Homes perspective, our house purchase process went very smoothly, and our expectations were delivered upon at all stages. Having moved from an older house we are also amazed at how noticeable the warmth and comfort of a house built to the latest energy efficiency regulations can be.

“In my day-to-day role, I don’t work closely with the sales team and their processes, however, Charlotte, at the development was incredibly helpful, offering assistance and advice when we needed it.

“Now we are in our home, John and Martyn, alongside the whole onsite team have rectified any minor issues we had without fuss and in a timely and helpful manner which has meant our home move has gone really well.

“We have all settled in very well and I am very happy to be the proud owner of a brand-new Miller home on a development I helped to deliver.”

Currently, a range of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes are available priced from £414,995.

Further information about homes currently available at Bridgewood Green can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/bridgewood-green.aspx