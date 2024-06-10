Yorkshire developer launches first gas-free, energy-efficient development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder Barratt Homes Yorkshire East is set to launch the company's first gas-free homes ever to be built in the countynote-0.

The Stewarts Reach development in Pocklington will comprise 225 energy-efficient, new two, three and four bedroom homes.

These homes not only meet but exceed the latest energy-saving standards for new build homes. The homes at Stewarts Reach mark the first Barratt Homes in Yorkshire to benefit from underfloor heating and Vaillant air source heat pumps, making them completely gas-free.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

This means they are ahead of the government's 2025 target, which states that no new homes should be built with gas boilers beyond this date.

Barratt Homes' first gas-free development in Yorkshire

These homes are up to 74 per cent more energy-efficient, potentially saving homeowners up to £2,590 per year on energy bills.

Additionally, the development will showcase numerous sustainability and biodiversity features, including the creation of attenuation basins to collect rainwater during periods of excessive rain. There will also be allotments and the planting of native species of trees, hedges, and shrubs, bat boxes, bird boxes, and bee bricks, all giving nature a home on the development too.

Steve Cipriano, commercial director at Vaillant Group, said: “Decarbonising heat within homes plays a significant part in achieving a net zero future.

“As a leading manufacturer for sustainable heating solutions, we are delighted to be working with Barratt Homes to provide low carbon heat pump technology to their first gas-free development in Yorkshire.

“Heat pumps play a pivotal role in today’s properties as they are a low carbon alternative to a gas boiler, using the environment around us to generate heat and hot water for our homes.

“With the highly efficient aroTHERM plus air source heat pump on each property at the Pocklington site, Barratt Homes is preparing the housing stock ready for the future.”

Paul Hogan, sales director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the first Barratt Homes development in the Yorkshire East division to be fully-equipped with air source heat pumps, which are three to four times more efficient than boilers. This reflects our ongoing commitment to maximising the energy efficiency of our homes, aligning with our goal for all our homes to be Zero Carbon."

“The homes cater for a wide range of people, from couples to families, to first time buyers, whilst still being in a wonderful location with the hustle and bustle of Pocklington town centre and surrounding countryside close by too”.