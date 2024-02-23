Work set to begin on Unity affordable homes scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

30 two and three-bedroomed properties will be delivered by the Leeds-based BME housing association in partnership with Kirklees Council, Homes England and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The land was previously occupied by Stile Common Infant and Nursery School before its demolition in 2011.

Enabling works on the Plane Street site will commence in the coming days.

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive

Unity was formed in 1987 with the objective of building a strong, BME-led, community housing association to address the needs of black and minority ethnic communities in Leeds.

It now owns and manages 1,386 properties for tenants from all communities and ethnic backgrounds in West Yorkshire, including two affordable housing schemes in Huddersfield and one in Cleckheaton.

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “We are excited to be expanding our presence in Kirklees with works getting underway on the Plane Street development.

“The country continues to endure a national housing crisis which will only be eased with the construction of many more affordable homes.

“Unity is committed to playing our part to build high-quality properties for local communities that need them.

“We welcome the strong support of Kirklees Council, Homes England and West Yorkshire Combined Authority in delivering this scheme.” Cllr Graham Turner, Cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “It is fantastic that the council has used its land to create the opportunity for 30 affordable homes to be built on a brownfield site in a sustainable location.

“I would like to thank council officers and partners at Unity Housing, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Homes England in getting this project off the ground, using derelict land to help address our shortage of affordable homes to ensure that a high-quality scheme can be built.