Work begins on disused land in Upton bringing 100 new homes to the area

Work to build more than 100 new homes in Upton has begun at an abandoned parcel of land, replacing more than 10 acres of disused space.

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, celebrated the start on site at the land on Bell Street in Pontefract as the team begins the journey to turn this derelict land, which has been subject to anti-social behavior and fly-tipping, into a vibrant community.

Construction has begun and on completion, the regeneration project will provide the community with quality, affordable homes and when complete, the housebuilder will deliver 143 new, eco-friendly, multi-tenure homes, providing much needed housing stock to the area in partnership with a local housing association.

The new development will form part of a wider regeneration scheme in Upton and provide the area with sustainable homes that feature solar panels, EV chargers, and bird and bat boxes. Homes will also feature improved construction fabric and renewable technology (PV) that will drive a reduction in energy usage for home owners.

Chris Clingo, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Yorkshire West, said: “Keepmoat is delighted to be regenerating this derelict land and transforming an area that was subject to anti-social behavior and fly-tipping, into a vibrant community. The new development will bring much needed, high-quality new homes and significant investment to the city.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside a local housing association to deliver affordable plots at Upton, as we continue our commitment to delivering new homes for the people of Pontefract and the surrounding areas to transform the land into a desirable, thriving community to enjoy in years to come.’’

To find out more about Keepmoat, please visit: www.keepmoat.com/the-vale-upton