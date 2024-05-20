Work at Beaumont Grange development in Treeton nears final stages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction is nearing the final stages at Jones Homes’ Beaumont Grange development in Treeton, where there are now just five homes remaining for sale.

The Jones Homes Yorkshire development consists of 94 new homes at the site, which includes 71 three, four and five-bedroom houses for private sale and 23 affordable properties available as Starter Homes as a discount for market sale units and available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Work started on site in 2019 and is due to be completed in August this year. As well as delivering new homes, the development includes landscaped open space.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Jones Homes has committed to contributing £34,000 towards affordable housing in the area, £165,000 for education and £47,000 towards sustainable travel.

A street scene at the Jones Homes’ Beaumont Grange development in Treeton

The final homes for sale comprise five four-bedroom detached houses – in the housebuilder’s Banbury style.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Beaumont Grange has been a very popular development and it has been a pleasure to witness how a new community with its own identity has taken shape. These five properties represent the last chance for buyers to snap up a new-build home in this exceptional Yorkshire village.

“The rural setting of this development has been a big attraction for many of our customers who have told us how they appreciate living in a peaceful location which is within easy reach of the M1, Rotherham and Sheffield.

“The selection and quality of the properties we have delivered at Beaumont Grange has been a key factor in the success of the development and we do not expect these last remaining homes to be on the market for long.”