Whitehall Riverside Pocket Park: Take a tour of the new park nestled by the River Aire in Leeds city centre

A new pocket park by the waterside in Leeds city centre has celebrated its official opening.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 12:31 BST

Tucked away between the River Aire and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, the Whitehall Riverside Pocket Park is designed to increase biodiversity within the city centre and encourage more people to experience the wellbeing benefits of spending time by water. It has been created through a partnership between theCanal & River Trust charity, Leeds City Council and environmental organisation Groundwork.

Becca Dent, strategic delivery programme manager at Canal & River Trust, said: “It’s fantastic to see this project realised after many years of hard work. We have revitalised an overgrown site, once full of invasive species and discarded litter, to create a welcoming green haven, that brings the countryside into the city, encouraging wildlife to thrive in the heart of Leeds.”

She added: “With the cost of maintaining the ageing 2,000 miles of waterways across England and Wales increasing, the continued support of our partners and volunteers is more important than ever as we protect and preserve our 250-year-old waterways. We would love to hear from individuals and businesses keen to help look after this new waterside pocket park.”

Initial funding for the park has come from the council's city centre enhancements fund along, plus with money from the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government’s Pocket Park Fund and The Veolia Environmental Trust’s Landfill Communities Fund. Visit the Canal & River Trust website to find out more about how you can support Leeds Pocket Park through volunteering or making a donation.

The Whitehall Riverside Pocket Park project has transformed an overgrown area that was full of invasive species and discarded litter.

1. Whitehall Riverside Pocket Park

The Whitehall Riverside Pocket Park project has transformed an overgrown area that was full of invasive species and discarded litter. Photo: Steve Riding

Stretching 230 metres in length, it is the city’s longest linear waterfront park.

2. Whitehall Riverside Pocket Park

Stretching 230 metres in length, it is the city’s longest linear waterfront park. Photo: Steve Riding

It sits between the River Aire and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, with access from the canal towpath.

3. Whitehall Riverside Pocket Park

It sits between the River Aire and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, with access from the canal towpath. Photo: Steve Riding

The park features trees, wildflowers, seasonal plants, grassland and viewpoint areas, with a wildlife and project information board.

4. Whitehall Riverside Pocket Park

The park features trees, wildflowers, seasonal plants, grassland and viewpoint areas, with a wildlife and project information board. Photo: Steve Riding

