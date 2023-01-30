Troy Road, located on top of Morley’s famous Troy Hill, is considered to be one of the city’s steepest roads, with its adjoining street Troy Rise claiming a top prize for its dramatic drop onto the road. Posting on SecretLeeds, one Leeds resident said: “Cars invariably stick on [Troy Rise] in the snow, given that they already lack momentum from the steepness of Troy Road. In fact I'd go as far as to say that I haven't encountered a stretch of paved road in an urban environment quite as steep as that (very) short stretch.”

With an incline that could make even the strongest of calves burn, Troy Rise has often been the subject of discussion, with snow and ice creating hazardous driving and walking conditions for residents and visitors. One Morley resident, who regularly passes through Troy Road and Troy Rise, said: “It is quite steep and causes some bother during the winter, especially when it has snowed or rained, things like that. Luckily I’m usually walking down it so it doesn’t cause me much trouble really!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morley was built on a total of seven hills, named Scatcherd Hill, Dawson Hill, Daisy Hill, Chapel Hill, Hunger Hill, Banks Hill and finally, Troy Hill. Watch the video above to see just how steep Morley’s Troy Rise and Troy Road are as our reporter Abi Whistance climbs both.