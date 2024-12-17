Situated in the prime residential area of Leconfield Court in Wetherby, the stylish two-bedroom property exudes sophistication and is conveniently located just a stone's throw from the busy town centre. It is for sale with Manning Stainton for £260,000.

Step into the tastefully designed home and be greeted by a beautiful hallway with a storage cupboard. It leads to the large open living area with bay windows and a modern kitchen and dining area with modern fitted units, integrated appliances and a central island.

There are two beautiful double bedrooms, of which the master suite boasts two walk-in wardrobes. The stunning house bathroom boasts a free-standing bath, walk-in shower and underfloor heating.

Outside, the home enjoys communal gardens with ample space for relaxation. There is also resident parking and a single garage with extra storage room.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.