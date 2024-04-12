Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But as you get older or after your children have left home, you do start to think ‘how long is this going to work’?

Something will inevitably happen in older age to make that large family home no longer practical. But if you plan ahead for older age, research has shown you are less likely to go into a care home. This is particularly true if you are in a supported living environment.

Leeds-based Westward Care identified that people are often worried about ‘going into a care home’ (and often people don’t need the full package of care provided in a care home) so they developed a unique alternative: retirement apartments with on-site care and support 24/7 which can be increased or reduced if, or when you need support.

Leeds-based Westward Care provides a safe, secure and companioned place to live, with retirement apartments in Roundhay and Headingley (Photo by Westward Care)

The apartments provide a safe, secure and companioned environment whilst living how you choose to live. With locations in Roundhay (Southlands Retirement Apartments, Wetherby Road) and Headingley, apartment owners highlight that they feel like they are still living independently, with facilities and services that are right-sized for them – and the reassurance of care and support if, or when, they need it.

The chefs on-site provide the option of full dining packages all freshly made each day, the house-keeping staff can help keep on top of the general tidying if needed and the activities calendar provides options for you to socialise as much or as little as you like.

They even have guest apartments and suites so family and friends can stay and a private dining room for special family meals when relatives come to visit.

You have got the best of both worlds – it’s a “no worries” package in a home that suits your life right now.

Interested in finding out more about retirement living?

Southlands Retirement Apartments (13 Wetherby Road, Roundhay, Leeds) is holding an Open Day on Saturday 27th April, 10am – 4pm.

The Open Day is free to attend.