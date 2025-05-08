West Yorkshire house hunters invited to luxury show home launch event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes is inviting property seekers to an event showcasing a brand-new show home at its exclusive Imperial Court development in the sought-after village of Burley in Wharfedale.

Taking place on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th May, the event will give prospective buyers the chance to explore the impressive five bedroom, three-storey Moreton style property, which displays bespoke interior design and luxury finishes and hear about the fantastic incentives available such as Stamp Duty contributions.

Whilst being able to experience the charm of the Moreton first-hand over the weekend, visitors could also purchase this expertly designed show home. A wide range of five bedroom detached properties are ready and waiting to be reserved.

The new show home features high-quality furniture and finishes including a top-of-the-range kitchen and bathroom. Curated by professional interior designers, those interested can also benefit from added extras such as carpets and curtains, as well as the property being up to date with all the latest trends.

B&DWYW - A bedroom inside a typical home at Imperial Court

On the ground floor of the Moreton, those taking the tour will find a spacious lounge and a separate dining room, as well as a bright, open-plan kitchen and family area with a connecting utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs, there is a large family bathroom and four well-sized double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from an en suite with a bath and shower, as well as a dressing area.

The second floor is home to another large double bedroom with its own en suite, in addition to another spare room that can be utilised in many ways, such as a games room, children’s playroom or a walk-in wardrobe and dressing area.

The home, which overlooks Ilkley Moor gives prospective buyers a rural outlook from a brand-new property.

At street scene at Imperial Court with a Moreton style property

Home buyers can benefit from Stamp Duty contributions on selected properties, or opt for Part Exchange which removes the hassle of a property chain and estate agent fees with David Wilson Homes as a guaranteed buyer.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are delighted to welcome property seekers to the launch of the Moreton show home at Imperial Court. This beautiful property is built with quality in mind and is perfect for those looking for their dream home, offering luxury living with huge savings available.

“We are incredibly proud of the success we have seen at the development so far, and we would encourage anyone interested in purchasing the show home to contact our sales team before it’s too late.”

Imperial Court is a highly exclusive development with enhanced specification located off Ilkley Road, in the sought-after village of Burley in Wharfedale. The development is conveniently placed with a range of amenities nearby including well-regarded schools, restaurants, cafés and supermarkets.

The development has been expertly set amongst countryside whilst offering excellent commuter links to Leeds and Harrogate with Burley in Wharfedale Railway Station a short drive from the development.

There is currently a selection of luxury five bedroom homes available with prices starting from £929,995.

For more information, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 0330 3558 469 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.