The controversial development in Haigh Moor Road, West Ardsley, was given outline planning permission in May 2020 – despite objections from thousands of local residents at the time. Known as Woodland Vale, the 64-acre development will include a wide choice of 246 homes for private sale, ranging in size from two to five-bedrooms, as well as 43 affordable properties.

Developers Redrow have released an example photograph of the style of houses in the new plot, located off Haigh Moor Road. All designs will be from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redrow Yorkshire’s sales director Steve Jackson said: “This development brings almost 300 much-needed homes to the area and even at this early stage it is proving to be a very popular choice amongst homebuyers.

An example of Redrow's Yorkshire homes

“What also makes this development incredibly desirable is that its focal point will be the retained Haigh Wood, which will run through its centre. As well as multiple green areas and playgrounds, where residents can enjoy spending time outdoors.”

Properties include The Amberley, a detached double-fronted home with a central doorway. The ground floor has an open plan kitchen/dining room, a separate utility room, cloakroom and spacious lounge. The first floor includes three generous double bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices currently start at £419,950.

Advertisement Hide Ad