The new mixed-use neighbourhood, designed by Glenn Howells Architects, will create a gateway to the west end of Leeds. The plans see McLaren Living deliver 464 build-to-rent homes in a striking 45-storey building while McLaren Property will bring forward 364,000 sq ft of commercial space across two 14 and 15 storey buildings.

Placemaking is key to the Wellington Square proposals, with a new public square set to be delivered at the heart of the scheme. The square has been designed to connect the neighbouring developments and to create a vibrant and connected community, providing public realm and green amenity space for residents, workers and the wider community.

Matthew Biddle, managing director of McLaren Living, said: “It is fantastic to continue to work with Leeds City Council and we are excited to share our plans for a landmark development for the city. Wellington Square will be a sustainable, permeable and vibrant new neighbourhood for the west end of Leeds, with placemaking and sustainability at its heart. We will be delivering much needed high-quality homes to Leeds, while providing new public realm and space.”

Pictured is the proposed Wellington Square development

Tom Gilman, regional managing director of McLaren Property, said: “Leeds is a rapidly growing city, with a strong reputation in financial and business services. The city is fast becoming a headquarters location and our plans will bring forward green, best-in-class, innovative commercial space, with health, well-being and sustainability at the forefront, creating workplaces where people gather, collaborate and thrive.”

The build-to rent phase will have residential amenity on the ground and first floor, as well as a sky lounge with panoramic views from the 45th floor along with flexible ground floor uses to activate the public realm and new public space. The office buildings aspire to set new standards for workspace in the region and will include communal and private south facing terraces at various levels, connected to work and event space. The new office space will support the local economy and workforce by providing up to 3,500 new jobs.

The two office buildings will benefit from a dedicated entrance for cyclists who can access the basement directly from Leeds city centres cycle highway and benefit from extensive cycle facilities including 464 spaces, cycle repair station, studio wellbeing space and shower/locker facilities. From the outset, the development will have 100% EVCP car parking across 83 spaces.

The plans will deliver high quality, sustainable and energy efficient office buildings through design and construction, targeting the highest standards such as BREEAM outstanding and Nabers 6*. The residential building will benefit from 100% electrical heating, high efficiency energy systems, photovoltaics and mechanical ventilation, helping contribute towards the on-going decarbonisation of the grid.

