Wakefield houses for sale: Luxurious family home with stunning gardens and artificial lawns on balcony

A luxurious six bedroom property with large open plan interior and stunning balconies with artificial lawns in Wakefield is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 13th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The property, listed with Yorkshire's Finest, is located on Stoneleigh View in Wakefield and is for sale for £1,250,000.

Set over three floors, the ground floor comprise the entrance hall, a large double garage, a bedroom, games room, garden room, a WC and a bathroom.

To the first floor is the large open-plan dining kitchen and sitting room, with direct access to the stunning and truly unique balcony with artificial lawns, and an office.

On the second floor are four generous double bedrooms, each with their own ensuite. The master bedroom also has its own dressing room.

Externally is around 1/3 acres of grounds with a large tarmacadam driveway behind a secured gate. The gardens consist of turf, artificial lawns, pebbled borders, stone flagged patio and pathways.

The stunning six bedroom property with its green balcony and large driveway.

1. Overhead view

The stunning six bedroom property with its green balcony and large driveway.

The large open floor dining kitchen with island.

2. Dining kitchen

The large open floor dining kitchen with island.

Glass doors overlook the balcony and gardens.

3. Dining kitchen

Glass doors overlook the balcony and gardens.

There is no lack of space in the sitting room.

4. Sitting room

There is no lack of space in the sitting room.

