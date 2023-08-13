A luxurious six bedroom property with large open plan interior and stunning balconies with artificial lawns in Wakefield is on the market.

Set over three floors, the ground floor comprise the entrance hall, a large double garage, a bedroom, games room, garden room, a WC and a bathroom.

To the first floor is the large open-plan dining kitchen and sitting room, with direct access to the stunning and truly unique balcony with artificial lawns, and an office.

On the second floor are four generous double bedrooms, each with their own ensuite. The master bedroom also has its own dressing room.

Externally is around 1/3 acres of grounds with a large tarmacadam driveway behind a secured gate. The gardens consist of turf, artificial lawns, pebbled borders, stone flagged patio and pathways.

