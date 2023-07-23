This luxury home set over three storeys is the most expensive property currently on the market in Wakefield with a price tag just shy of £3 million.

Fine & Country in Wakefield have listed Woodthorpe House on Woodthorpe Lane in Wakefield for £2,700,000.

The luxury property is set on approximately 1.25 acres and has a grand entrance hall, a large living room and a high end kitchen and diner as well as a private spa and heated indoor pool on the ground floor.

To the first floor is five good sized bedrooms - three of which come with private dressing rooms and ensuite bathrooms.

On the top floor is a large games and hobby room and a private cinema room.

1 . Woodthorpe House The property was built less than 10 years ago. Picture by Fine & Country Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hall The grand entrance hallway is a real eye-catcher. Picture by Fine & Country Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen and dining room The open kitchen and dining room has a built in fireplace. Picture by Fine & Country Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen and dining room The bespoke kitchen has high end Miele appliances including two ovens, warming draws, induction hob, wok plate, hot plate and two flush mounted retractable extractor hoods. Picture by Fine & Country Photo Sales

