Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Wakefield houses for sale: Less than decade old 5 bedroom mansion with heated indoor pool and cinema room

This luxury home set over three storeys is the most expensive property currently on the market in Wakefield with a price tag just shy of £3 million.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Fine & Country in Wakefield have listed Woodthorpe House on Woodthorpe Lane in Wakefield for £2,700,000.

The luxury property is set on approximately 1.25 acres and has a grand entrance hall, a large living room and a high end kitchen and diner as well as a private spa and heated indoor pool on the ground floor.

To the first floor is five good sized bedrooms - three of which come with private dressing rooms and ensuite bathrooms.

On the top floor is a large games and hobby room and a private cinema room.

The property was built less than 10 years ago. Picture by Fine & Country

1. Woodthorpe House

The property was built less than 10 years ago. Picture by Fine & Country

Photo Sales
The grand entrance hallway is a real eye-catcher. Picture by Fine & Country

2. Entrance hall

The grand entrance hallway is a real eye-catcher. Picture by Fine & Country

Photo Sales
The open kitchen and dining room has a built in fireplace. Picture by Fine & Country

3. Kitchen and dining room

The open kitchen and dining room has a built in fireplace. Picture by Fine & Country

Photo Sales
The bespoke kitchen has high end Miele appliances including two ovens, warming draws, induction hob, wok plate, hot plate and two flush mounted retractable extractor hoods. Picture by Fine & Country

4. Kitchen and dining room

The bespoke kitchen has high end Miele appliances including two ovens, warming draws, induction hob, wok plate, hot plate and two flush mounted retractable extractor hoods. Picture by Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:WakefieldSaleProperty