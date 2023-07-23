Wakefield houses for sale: Less than decade old 5 bedroom mansion with heated indoor pool and cinema room
This luxury home set over three storeys is the most expensive property currently on the market in Wakefield with a price tag just shy of £3 million.
Fine & Country in Wakefield have listed Woodthorpe House on Woodthorpe Lane in Wakefield for £2,700,000.
The luxury property is set on approximately 1.25 acres and has a grand entrance hall, a large living room and a high end kitchen and diner as well as a private spa and heated indoor pool on the ground floor.
To the first floor is five good sized bedrooms - three of which come with private dressing rooms and ensuite bathrooms.
On the top floor is a large games and hobby room and a private cinema room.