Wakefield houses for sale: A stunning Victorian four bedroom family home near city centre for under £1 million

A truly outstanding Victorian home is for sale in St Johns in Wakefield, a stone's throw from city centre for less than £1 million.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

If you have ever dreamt of living in a large, Victorian mansion in a central location, this might just be the perfect home for you.

Located on Wentworth Street in Wakefield, just a short walk from city centre, this four bedroom family home is listed with Hodsons for just £800,000.

It features three large reception rooms, a stunning kitchen extension with a glass roof, and a handy utility room on the ground floor.

On the first floor are three large double bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom.

On the second floor is the fourth bedroom with a luxurious ensuite with a bathtub.

The outstanding Victorian detached home is located in St Johns in Wakefield. Picture by Hodsons

1. The Victorian property

The outstanding Victorian detached home is located in St Johns in Wakefield. Picture by Hodsons

The hall with stairs to the first floor. Picture by Hodsons

2. Hall

The hall with stairs to the first floor. Picture by Hodsons

The door to the porch is decorated with stained glass. Picture by Hodsons

3. Front door

The door to the porch is decorated with stained glass. Picture by Hodsons

The modern and bright kitchen extension features glass roof lantern. Picture by Hodsons

4. Kitchen

The modern and bright kitchen extension features glass roof lantern. Picture by Hodsons

