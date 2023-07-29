Wakefield houses for sale: A stunning Victorian four bedroom family home near city centre for under £1 million
A truly outstanding Victorian home is for sale in St Johns in Wakefield, a stone's throw from city centre for less than £1 million.
If you have ever dreamt of living in a large, Victorian mansion in a central location, this might just be the perfect home for you.
Located on Wentworth Street in Wakefield, just a short walk from city centre, this four bedroom family home is listed with Hodsons for just £800,000.
It features three large reception rooms, a stunning kitchen extension with a glass roof, and a handy utility room on the ground floor.
On the first floor are three large double bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom.
On the second floor is the fourth bedroom with a luxurious ensuite with a bathtub.