A truly outstanding Victorian home is for sale in St Johns in Wakefield, a stone's throw from city centre for less than £1 million.

If you have ever dreamt of living in a large, Victorian mansion in a central location, this might just be the perfect home for you.

Located on Wentworth Street in Wakefield, just a short walk from city centre, this four bedroom family home is listed with Hodsons for just £800,000.

It features three large reception rooms, a stunning kitchen extension with a glass roof, and a handy utility room on the ground floor.

On the first floor are three large double bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom.

On the second floor is the fourth bedroom with a luxurious ensuite with a bathtub.

1 . The Victorian property The outstanding Victorian detached home is located in St Johns in Wakefield. Picture by Hodsons Photo Sales

2 . Hall The hall with stairs to the first floor. Picture by Hodsons Photo Sales

3 . Front door The door to the porch is decorated with stained glass. Picture by Hodsons Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The modern and bright kitchen extension features glass roof lantern. Picture by Hodsons Photo Sales

